Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards certainly doesn’t lack confidence — a valuable trait for a No. 1 overall draft pick. That’s been evident through two preseason games, and also every time he steps in front of a camera for Zoom interviews with reporters.

Edwards has been aggressive and has yet to look overwhelmed thus far this preseason, but it’s not as though he’s lighting the court on fire. In two games, Edwards has scored 17 points on 6-for-23 shooting.

Slow starts are expected for most rookies, but that’s particularly true for this incoming class of draftees. Prior to the preseason opener Saturday, Edwards hadn’t played a game in nine months. No March Madness, no NBA Summer League, nothing.

That, he suggested, has been the biggest challenge thus far. Edwards, 19, said the physicality of the NBA doesn’t much bother a player with his large frame and strength. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound guard said the speed is “about the same.”

“We’ve only been playing for four or five days. It’s hard to get the rust off in four or five games,” Edwards said. “I feel like every game I’m going to get better and better. I just gotta get more comfortable.”

Of the 17 shots he has missed thus far in the preseason, Edwards said he normally would make many of them. He is confident those shots will start to fall in the Wolves’ preseason finale Thursday in Dallas — “I feel like I’ll have a really good game tomorrow,” he said Wednesday — and, by the time Minnesota opens the regular season Dec. 23 against Detroit, “I feel like you guys will see what y’all have.”

The wing has picked things up through the first couple of weeks of training camp. Defensively, he noted he has to find a better way to navigate opposing screens — “Them dudes setting them screens, they be big,” he said. But once he studies enough film on how to attack those, Edwards thinks he’ll be fine.

On offense, he wants to be more aggressive in transition, getting the defensive rebound and taking off.

“Because that’s more of my game, also, getting down and having one defender in front of me and attacking him,” Edwards said. “I’m big and I’m strong, and I feel like that’s more of my game and that’s one of my strengths. I feel like that’s what I’ve been lacking a lot in the last two games.”

Of his fit in the offensive system, Edwards said of his new team, “we love to get to the rim and we love to shoot.”

“I feel like if you can make shots and get to the rim,” he said, “your game is going to transition great into our system.”

He said he already feels comfortable playing with all of his teammates, noting his game fits alongside everyone. But he understands he needs to pick his spots offensively, particularly when sharing the floor with Grade-A scorers such as D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. But when Ricky Rubio, more of a distributing point guard, is on the floor, “you can kinda get loose a little bit, because they’re looking for somebody that’s going to score the ball.”

“You got to be able to see who is in the game and know what’s needed from you when you’re on the court,” Edwards said.

And the best way to stay on the court, Edwards noted, is by defending at a high level.

His press conferences suggest he has picked up on quite a bit already in his short time in a Timberwolves uniform. His confidence and abilities suggest he’ll be able to put those lessons into action in short order. The rookie is rather sure of it.