BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team was selected to finish sixth in the North Division for the 2020-21 season in Wednesday’s release of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Beavers garnered 22 points in the poll, which was divided exclusively to North and South Division rankings due to the shortened season. BSU trailed Northern State by one point for fifth but outpaced seventh-place Minot State’s 11 points.

Minnesota Duluth topped the poll with 49 total points and seven first-place votes, while St. Cloud State was second with 41. Minnesota State Moorhead received the final first-place vote, totalling 37 points for third place, and U-Mary rounded out the top four with 32 points.

Minnesota State was picked to win the South Division with 43 points and three first-place votes.

Sophomore center Rachael Heittola was tabbed Bemidji State’s Player to Watch after landing a spot on the NSIC All-Freshman Team a year ago. She finished 2019-20 by averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over 27 contests. She scored 32 points in a February game against Minnesota Duluth, which is a single-game program record for most points scored by a freshman.

UMD’s Brooke Olson was named the Preseason North Division Player of the Year, and Erin Norling of Wayne State was named the Preseason South Division Player of the Year.

The Beavers finished 9-18 overall last season, their most wins since 2013-14, and at 6-16 in conference play, their most NSIC wins since 2012-13.

BSU is scheduled to open the new season Jan. 2-3 against Minnesota State at home. Both games have 2 p.m. tipoff times.