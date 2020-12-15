Plenty of head coaches across professional and major college sports have made somewhat of a mockery out of masking in recent months.

Not all, by any means, but many have removed them while on the sidelines to yell at officials or speak to players — you know, exactly the times when you should be wearing them. Masks often start games over the mouths of coaches, but later end up as chin straps.

Ryan Saunders isn’t trying to join in on those bad habits.

He’s been coaching with a mask on throughout the team’s in-market offseason bubble, individual work and now training camp. He won’t say he’s getting used to it, because that may never be the case.

“It is hard to hear. But everybody is facing the same challenges,” Saunders said. “I told our staff to do their best to hold me accountable, to be a good example with mask wear. Doesn’t mean I likely won’t pull it down every once in a while when I’m yelling, but we tried to do a lot, to be purposeful with our script, with our scrimmages.”

In practice, Saunders would stand in a certain area and, with music blaring, call out sets, oftentimes with hand motions. That puts both Saunders and the team’s point guards to the test. But lucky for the Wolves, they’ve got a couple good ones in D’Angelo Russell and Ricky Rubio.

“They’ve taken an active role in learning the playbook, too, so I have a lot of confidence in these guys,” Saunders said. “I feel very fortunate that we have a point guard in D-Lo and a point guard in Ricky, just those two right now, with the ability to control a game. They understand who to get a ball to and what sets are good to have. That’s a luxury to have. … Those two guys, they’ve been very active in how they’ve been leading and how they’ve been vocal in camp, so it’s been fun to watch.”

Reid nears return

Naz Reid was inactive for the second straight preseason game Monday night, but the second-year center has cleared COVID-19 protocols and participated with the team in the morning shootaround.

Saunders hopes to work Reid into live situations in practice. Reid could see action in Thursday’s preseason finale in Dallas.