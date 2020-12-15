Minnesota, First 8 Big Ten Opponents with Current AP Poll Rank

#13 Illinois (Dec. 15 – Away)

#3 Iowa (Dec. 25 – Home; Jan. 10 – Away)

#4 Michigan State (Dec. 28 – Home)

#12 Wisconsin (Dec. 31 – Away)

#20 Ohio State (Jan. 3 – Home)

#25 Michigan (Jan. 6 – Away; Jan. 16 – Home)

In the past 25 seasons, the longest single-season streak of consecutive conference games against ranked opponents is seven (2010-11 St. John’s, Big East). Minnesota has one non-conference game scheduled during this stretch, against Saint Louis at home on Dec. 20. The Billikens had the second-most votes by an unranked team in the Dec. 14 AP Poll (121; Richmond, 140).

Minnesota defeated Kansas City, 90-61, at home on Dec. 10, its sixth straight win at home to open the season. The Gophers won just two road games in each of the last three seasons (2-10 in 2019-20, 2-9 in 2018-19 and 2-9 in 2017-18). Minnesota is the only Big Ten team to win two or fewer road games in each of the previous three seasons. The Gophers have won three of the last five games against Illinois but the two losses came in their last two trips to Champaign. Minnesota fell to Illinois, 59-51, last season, shooting a season-low 15.8 percent from three-point range in the game.

The Illini lost at Missouri, 81-78 on Saturday, dropping their record to 4-2 this season. Illinois is shooting 44.3% from three-point range this season, the third-best mark among major conference teams behind Baylor (46.8) – the other team to beat Illinois – and North Carolina State (44.9).

Ayo Dosunmu had a career-high 36 points in the loss to Missouri. Dosunmu (24.8 points and 5.2 assists) and Marcus Carr (23.8 points and 6.2 assists) are the only major conference players averaging 20.0 points and 5.0 assists this season.