GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Thanks to two wins and a jam-packed stat sheet, Oak Hills women’s basketball freshman Bria Brown was named the NCCAA’s Division II Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Brown led the Wolfpack to a pair of road victories over Free Lutheran Bible College by averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds and 7.5 assists and playing every minute in both contests. In the first game on Dec. 11, the Tampa, Fla., native finished with 13 points, 16 boards and seven assists in a 46-39 win. In the second game on Dec. 12, she posted 21 points, four rebounds, eight assists and nine steals for a 69-43 victory.

Brown was one of six nominees for the weekly honor in the National Christian College Athletic Association, an 84-school association of Christian universities, colleges and Bible colleges in the United States. Division II is made up of 35 member schools.

Oak Hills is currently 2-3 on the season and is next scheduled to travel to Moberly, Mo., to play Central Christian College on Jan. 4-5. The Wolfpack return home Jan. 9-10 to host Yellowstone Christian College.