Team public address announcer Shawn Parker delivered the same pre-game introduction Timberwolves’ fans have come to know for their all-star center ahead of Minnesota’s preseason opener Saturday night at Target Center.

“And here’s the post with the most! The 7-foot, Kentucky Wildcat. No. 32, Karl-Anthony Towns!”

That would usually draw a roar from the Target Center crowd, and Towns would emerge from the bench and run toward his teammates, leading the ensuing team huddle ahead of the opening time.

This time, it just brought tears.

Towns remained on the bench, head buried, tears flowing. It was the first time he had been introduced since his mother, Jackie, died in March from COVID-19. He has lost six other family members to the virus since then. Towns admitted earlier this month he hasn’t been in a good place mentally since his mom passed.

That pain will last well into this season, and beyond. Stepping onto the court wasn’t going to magically heal wounds this deep. Towns predicted playing would be difficult. Never again would basketball serve as a form of therapy. One of the things he loved most about the game was the smile it brought to his mom to watch him play. So, imagine the pain he must’ve felt to hear his name called and take the court knowing his mom wouldn’t be there to watch.

“It’s tough. Everybody goes through it in different ways,” said Ricky Rubio, whose mom died of lung cancer in 2016. “Of course, the first game after somebody you love and care about is gone, it’s super tough. You know their support and you know they are watching and they’re not here anymore.”

Ryan Saunders has an idea of what Towns is enduring, having lost his father to cancer in 2015. As Towns was being introduced Saturday, the head coach went over, threw his arm around the big man and said a few words.

“When you lose somebody like a parent or somebody, like Karl lost, that meant that much to him, there’s a lot of firsts,” Saunders said. “Playing a game here in a place that his mother loved to come watch and play, that was a first for him.”

As Saunders noted, there will be many firsts, different moments that spark emotions and memories.

“He has to go through the pain, the ups and downs, and it will happen through the course of the season,” Rubio said. “We just have to be there for our teammate, understand the situation and just have his back. We know how much he cares about the game, but of course, there’s something bigger than that. And we’re just going to be there for him.”

As Towns remained on the bench before Saturday’s 107-105 preseason loss to Memphis, his teammates came over to embrace him, then formed the team circle that usually takes place on the court around Towns on the bench.

“I was really impressed by his teammates tonight,” Saunders said. “The way they were working and picking him up, too, and I’m sure he felt the same way.”

Upon the conclusion of introductions, Towns wiped his tears, removed his warmups and took the floor.

He didn’t shoot the ball well but still finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in just 21 minutes.

“He did some things we expected him to do. He’s such a talented player and he’ll continue to get better and better as he continues to get more of a rhythm,” Saunders said. “I’ll continue to say that Karl’s strength through all this has been remarkable.”