After getting just one return trip to Minnesota during his first season in Memphis, Tyus Jones will spend plenty of time in his home state over the next month-plus.

The Memphis Grizzlies open their preseason campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Target Center, then play there again Monday. The two-game series matches a two-game trip the Grizzlies will make to the Twin Cities in mid-January for a regular-season set.

“It’s obviously an exhibition, but any chance we get to go back there for a game, it’s always enjoyable,” the Apple Valley, Minn., native said this week.

Homecoming trips are special to Jones. Last December, when the Grizzlies came to Minnesota for Jones’ first return to Target Center since he left the Timberwolves for Memphis the previous offseason, his family used the trip home to host a gender-reveal party for him and his fiancée. Jones has countless friends and family members in the area.

Much has changed since then. Tyus Jr. was born in May, and, of course, a pandemic started. The latter currently complicates trips home.

“I think everyone is trying to navigate what is smart to do in trying to balance being safe and still living our lives,” Jones said. “We’ve got a couple stretches where we go back to Minnesota, but it’ll be different just because, in the season, trying to be smart, be safe, not put myself at risk or my teammates and my team at risk. Still will enjoy just being in Minnesota, but it definitely will look a lot different than a normal trip back.”

Still, Saturday will be special because it will mark Jones’ first game since March. Memphis played in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, and Jones was with the team; but he didn’t play due to knee soreness. The Grizzlies entered the Bubble as the eighth seed in the West, but fell to ninth during the seeding games and lost to Portland in the play-in game.

“It was tough not being able to get out there with my guys, especially with what was at stake,” Jones said. “You always feel like you can help contribute and you want to help in any way that you can, so that was tough. Luckily, I haven’t had to deal with many injuries in my career, so I’m not used to not getting out there. Was trying to help with film work or just being an extra set of eyes on the sideline, but I’m a competitor, so I wanted to be out there on the court.”

Upon his return home from the bubble, Jones savored valuable time spent with his son. The 24-year-old point guard called being a dad “the most amazing thing in the world.”

“Being in the bubble was difficult, being away from my son, just all you want to do is be around him 24-7,” Jones told reporters during NBA Media Week. “So, getting to get a chance to be home and be with him and spend that time was amazing. I’m very thankful and cherished every single day because it was tough in the bubble, being away from him and seeing him hit so many different (milestones).”

Missing the games in Orlando motivated Jones to attack his rehab and get back healthy, in shape and ready to go this season.

“I’m feeling good, personally. I know I’m ready for the season to get going,” hr said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to play, so I’m eager and excited to get going.”

Jones played 19 minutes a game last season while backing up NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. He was a valuable leader, shot a career-high 38 percent from deep and continued to be a master orchestrator whose assist-to-turnover ratio is the envy of guards across the league.

That’s why Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said not having Jones on the floor in Orlando was “really tough” for the Grizzlies.

“He means so much to us in so many different ways,” Jenkins said. “His leadership, playmaking ability, his ability to connect so many different guys, the effort he gives.”

Those are all assets the Grizzlies are thrilled to have back in the lineup.

“He’s just such an innately team-oriented player. That’s why we love him,” Jenkins said. “First couple of days of camp, I wouldn’t say it’s the same old Tyus, it’s a brand new, great Tyus. Comfortability of being in the same system again with his teammates and him being a huge part of that, I think he’s recognizing where he has to go and get better, and how he can help the team get better. I’m loving what I’m seeing out of Tyus.”