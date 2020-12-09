In normal times, the ESPNU cameras likely would have found Jamal Mashburn somewhere in the dense crowd at Williams Arena during the Gophers’ 85-80 win over Boston College on Tuesday. And the former University of Kentucky and NBA great likely would have been beaming because his son, Jamal Mashburn Jr., was having the best game of his short collegiate career.

In 13 minutes off the bench, Junior had careers highs of 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, while providing energy, zero turnovers and adding defensive pressure during Minnesota’s comeback win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

That father-son moment, of course, didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while dad provides support from afar, that change has been strange and tough on the Gophers' freshman with a famous last name.

“I’m used to seeing my dad, who is my best friend, my hero,” Mashburn Jr. said via Zoom news conference Tuesday. “It’s hard being away from him. He is also my trainer. He’s my everything. It’s hard, but I know he’s always going to be there. He calls me every day. He’s going to call me after this.

“I know he’s always going to be there, but I just know I have to take care of business here, and home (in Miami) is always going to be there. That is never going to go anywhere.”

Mashburn Jr. wasn’t the only young Gophers player creating a spark when Minnesota was down 15 points to Boston College. Sophomores Isaiah Ihnen and Tre’ Williams came in and had their own season-best performances. Each player could see bigger roles against Missouri-Kansas City at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Barn.

“They came in and brought unbelievable selfless energy, and obviously had a huge run,” coach Richard Pitino said of a spurt that put Minnesota back in front before winning in overtime.

Pitino has said this is the deepest team in his eight seasons at Minnesota. With that comes players’ expectations to see many minutes, and he’s had more meetings with players this year to communicate what he needs to see before that happens.

“A lot of them want increased roles — Tre’, Isaiah and Jamal especially,” Pitino said. “I just kept telling them over and over and over: ‘Make me play you. You are going to make me think twice now.’ That is what a good team is all about.”

Mashburn Jr. was top 100 recruit in the 2020 class from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and known as a scorer. He’s at least six inches shorter than his 6-foot-8, high-scoring father, who played for Rick Pitino at Kentucky and then 11 years in the NBA. But Junior said his focus when he comes off the bench is on the other end of the floor.

“I just try every night to be a pest on the defensive end and come in and give a different look than our starting point guard (Marcus Carr), who is a phenomenal player,” Mashburn said. “I’ve got to take the leverage off of him and help him out and help the team out in any way I can, so my biggest focus when I get in the game is to be the best defender out there. Then offense will take care of itself.”

Mashburn said his takeaway in his meeting with Pitino was to always find ways to make the team better. He played on seven minutes without a point, rebound or assist against North Dakota on Friday.

“I know coming in as a freshman you’ve got to be patient, got to be patient,” he said. “Coach is still figuring out lineups and rotations. I never got down on myself. … I’m just trying to stay ready every game, whether I play seven minutes, 10 minutes, zero minutes. I’m still going to be able to help the team. That is just my main goal.”