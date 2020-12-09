The University of Missouri-Kansas City faces Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday night, Dec. 10, at Williams Arena.

Marcus Carr was a key contributor to last year’s Gopher team, starting all 31 games and averaging over 15 points per game. He has increased his scoring average by more than 10 points through five games this season, one of the largest jumps by a major conference player that averaged double figures last season.

Major Conf. Players, Largest Increase in PPG – 2019-20 and 20-21

(Minimum 10 PPG last season and 75% of team games both seasons)

Player, school, 2019-20, 2020-21, Diff

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vandy, 12.0, 25.0, +13.0

Moses Wright, GaTech, 13.0, 24.0, +11.0

Prentiss Hubb, ND, 12.1, 22.3, +10.2

Marcus Carr, Minn., 15.4, 25.6, +10.2

Ron Harper Jr.., Rut, 12.1, 22.3, +10.2

Carr’s 128 points are the most through five games by any Gopher in the last 25 years, topping Jordan Murphy’s 119 in 2017-18 and Kris Humphries’ 118 in 2003-04.

Additional team and player notes