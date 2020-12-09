The University of Missouri-Kansas City faces Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday night, Dec. 10, at Williams Arena.
Marcus Carr was a key contributor to last year’s Gopher team, starting all 31 games and averaging over 15 points per game. He has increased his scoring average by more than 10 points through five games this season, one of the largest jumps by a major conference player that averaged double figures last season.
Major Conf. Players, Largest Increase in PPG – 2019-20 and 20-21
(Minimum 10 PPG last season and 75% of team games both seasons)
Player, school, 2019-20, 2020-21, Diff
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vandy, 12.0, 25.0, +13.0
Moses Wright, GaTech, 13.0, 24.0, +11.0
Prentiss Hubb, ND, 12.1, 22.3, +10.2
Marcus Carr, Minn., 15.4, 25.6, +10.2
Ron Harper Jr.., Rut, 12.1, 22.3, +10.2
Carr’s 128 points are the most through five games by any Gopher in the last 25 years, topping Jordan Murphy’s 119 in 2017-18 and Kris Humphries’ 118 in 2003-04.
Additional team and player notes
- Playing its first overtime game since a double OT loss at Purdue on Jan. 2, Minnesota kept its perfect start going with an 85-80 overtime win over Boston College on Tuesday. The Gophers are now 2-3 in their last five overtime contests, with the other win coming against Penn State in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.
- Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 10 points in 14 minutes against Boston College, including two late free throws in overtime. He had just 10 total points in 44 minutes across his first four games. His three rebounds and three assists were both new highwater marks as well.
- Minnesota and Kansas City have met twice before, and the Golden Gophers have topped the Roos both times – a 78-67 win in 2003 and a 76-58 win in 2015, with both games taking place in Minneapolis. In the most recent meeting, Kansas City kept it tight in the first half, trailing by just two at the break. However, Minnesota was able to pull away with a 44-28 second half.
- The Roos enter this game at 2-2, but have lost both games against Division I opponents this season, most recently falling at Kansas State, 62-58. That was their smallest margin of defeat against a major conference opponent since a 69-61 win over Missouri in November 2014.
- Josiah Allick led the Roos in scoring in their first two games against Carver-Stockton and Greenville, scoring a combined 50 points in those games on 21-for-28 (.750) shooting. He has just eight points on 3-for-11 (.273) shooting in his last two games, including an 0-for-7 night against Kansas State.