The league decided to ditch the traditional doubleheader format in which each school’s men’s and women’s teams play the same opponent at the same location. Instead, each school’s teams will split off to “single gender sites,” with one hosting at home and the other traveling for a road series.

The adjustment also means that each school will host a series, either men or women, every weekend throughout the regular season.

When the NSIC announced its 2021 schedule on Nov. 13, every school’s men’s and women’s teams had identical schedules, sans tipoff times. The update shakes up the home and away designations, but the opponents remain the same for each team.

Each team will face one opponent twice in one weekend. The first series of the year will be a nonconference matchup against a team from the opposite division, and the remaining 14 games will be against division opponents and count toward the league standings.

The Bemidji State women will now open the season at home. The Beavers will host Minnesota State on Jan. 2-3 at the BSU Gymnasium. The Bemidji State men will host Northern State on Jan. 8-9 in their first home series.

All start times are still to be determined.





Bemidji State men’s basketball 2021 schedule

Jan. 2-3 at Minnesota State

Jan. 8-9 vs. Northern State

Jan. 15-16 at Minnesota State Moorhead

Jan. 22-23 vs. U-Mary

Jan. 29-30 at Minot State

Feb. 5-6 at St. Cloud State

Feb. 12-13 vs. Minnesota Duluth

Feb. 19-20 vs. Minnesota Crookston

Feb. 25-28 NSIC Tournament





Bemidji State women’s basketball 2021 schedule

Jan. 2-3 vs. Minnesota State

Jan. 8-9 at Northern State

Jan. 15-16 vs. Minnesota State Moorhead

Jan. 22-23 at U-Mary

Jan. 29-30 vs. Minot State

Feb. 5-6 vs. St. Cloud State

Feb. 12-13 at Minnesota Duluth

Feb. 19-20 at Minnesota Crookston

Feb. 25-28 NSIC Tournament