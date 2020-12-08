The Valparaiso women’s basketball senior and Redby native earned Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday after a historic week for the Crusaders.

White paced Valpo with 17 points and nine rebounds in a win at Illinois on Dec. 2, then led all scorers with 20 points and eight rebounds in a Dec. 6 win at Purdue. The victories were just the program’s second- and third-ever road wins over Big Ten opponents. They also snapped Valpo’s eight-year winless drought against Big Ten teams.

White came through in the clutch, as well. In the Illinois game, she scored with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining to bring Valparaiso within one, and then she assisted on the go-ahead basket with 42.8 seconds to play. In the Purdue game, White scored on back-to-back possessions in the final 1:15 to push a one-point lead out to five points.

White’s averages of 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 62.5 shooting percentage for the week also led College Sports Madness to name her its National High-Major Player of the Week. The pool of players up for the award include those in the Atlantic 10, Colonial, Conference USA, Horizon League, Mid-American, Mountain West and West Coast conferences in addition to the MVC. White is the first Valpo player to win the award.

White is a 2017 Red Lake High School graduate who scored over 2,400 career points for the Warriors. She led the program to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 2017 and is Red Lake’s first Division I college basketball player.