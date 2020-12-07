MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino is accustomed to integrating new faces into the lineup. This season marks the second straight year he’s had six new players on the roster.

But Pitino isn’t used to coaching his new-look team through a pandemic that shortened preseason preparation and could take anyone out of the lineup for 21 days at any point in time.

“We’re going through something right now as a world that hasn’t happened in 100 years,” Pitino said. “As normal as fans and media members and teams … try to make it feel, it’s not normal.”

Ordinarily, Pitino would have some idea what to expect from his team coming into the season. But without summer workouts, a shortened preseason and a two-week program pause, Minnesota is a team still searching for its identity. Pitino said the team isn’t clicking yet, but he sees the upside.

“The culture in the locker room and in the dorm, this is a very close group. They get along great,” Pitino said. “When I say chemistry, it’s more just knowing each other’s games. … We’re not a finished product and we’re going to stay the course; we’re going to continue to work it.”

Still, the Gophers have navigated the early season challenges to churn out four straight wins to open the season. They haven’t always been pretty, but Minnesota is undefeated with two games remaining until the start of Big Ten play.

“It’s definitely been a weird transition with us not having the proper practices going into the season,” grad-transfer Brandon Johnson said. “The past four games that we’ve played in, I feel like we see eye to eye. … It’s just something that will continue to get better over time.”

The early-season success has stemmed from redshirt junior guard Marcus Carr’s blistering start, as he’s averaging 26.5 points per game to start the year. But Minnesota is also starting to see encouraging signs from its newcomers.

In Friday’s win over North Dakota, Johnson and guard Both Gach provided Carr some much needed help on offense, scoring 15 and 21 points, respectively — season highs for both players. Center Liam Robbins was a force on the defensive end, blocking five shots, more blocks than he recorded in the first three games combined.

“I got back into the groove I think just because I wasn’t getting dumb fouls early on,” Robbins said. “And then that allowed me to be a little more aggressive blocking shots because I wasn’t worried about being out for a 10-minute stretch.”

Minnesota expects its newcomers to continue to build on the offensive and defensive production from Friday as the team moves further into the season. The Gophers face another test on Tuesday when they take on Boston College as a part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

All eyes will be on Carr when the Eagles step foot on the elevated floor at Williams Arena, so Minnesota will hope to continue to see production from its newcomers when the team takes the court Tuesday.

“I know what this team can become; I think it’s got a lot of really good pieces,” Pitino said. “We’ve just got to stay the course and understand that it’s going to take some time.”