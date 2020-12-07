Both Gach led Minnesota in points, 21, and rebounds, nine, against North Dakota.
Gach is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game with the Gophers. Only two other Division I players who are new to their teams this season have put up similar averages through four games.
Division I, 15.0+ PPG, 5.0+ RPG and 4.0+ APG in First 4 Career Games w/ Team – 2020-21
(Career with team started in 2020-21)
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State 18.5 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 4.3 apg. (Freshman)
Carlik Jones, Louisville 17.3-7.0-5.3 (Transfer: Radford)
Both Gach, Minnesota 15.5-5.8-4.3 (Transfer: Utah)
Gach is the only player to join the Gophers in the last 25 years to average 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his first four games with Minnesota.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota extended its winning streak to six games, defeating North Dakota, 76-67, at home on Friday. The Gophers won despite the Fighting Hawks shooting 8-for-19 from 3-point range (42.1%). Minnesota had lost the previous 10 games in which it allowed an opponent to shoot 40% or better from three, dating back to February 2019. The Gophers have not won seven straight games since November 2017.
- Brandon Johnson scored 15 points in the win over North Dakota, more than doubling his season point total in the process – he scored 14 points in the first three games. Johnson also had three steals and two blocks in the game.
- The last Minnesota player to score 15+ points with multiple steals and blocks in a game was Daniel Oturu in November 2019 vs. Utah (21 points, 3 blocks and 2 steals).
- Minnesota and Boston College have played only once, a 68-56 win for the Eagles in Chestnut Hill in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. However, the Gophers have won their last two games against ACC teams, defeating Clemson in the 2019 edition of this competition, 78-60, and Louisville in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, 86-76.
- Boston College fell to 1-3 on the season with its 90-70 loss to Florida on December 3. The Eagles have allowed 90-plus points in back-to-back games (also a 97-93 loss to St John’s on Nov. 30) and their 81.8 points allowed per game this season are second most among major conference teams (Georgia Tech – 89.3).
- Wynston Tabbs is Boston College’s leading scorer this season with 62 points. He has scored 271 points in 19 career games (14.3 ppg), having missed half of 2018-19, his freshman year, and all of 2019-20 due to injury. Only four BC players in the past 25 years have averaged 14+ ppg through 20 career games (Craig Smith, Troy Bell, Danya Abrams and Olivier Hanlan). Tabbs had 17 points in the Eagles’ 2018 win over the Gophers.