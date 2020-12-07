Both Gach led Minnesota in points, 21, and rebounds, nine, against North Dakota.

Gach is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game with the Gophers. Only two other Division I players who are new to their teams this season have put up similar averages through four games.

Division I, 15.0+ PPG, 5.0+ RPG and 4.0+ APG in First 4 Career Games w/ Team – 2020-21

(Career with team started in 2020-21)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State 18.5 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 4.3 apg. (Freshman)

Carlik Jones, Louisville 17.3-7.0-5.3 (Transfer: Radford)

Both Gach, Minnesota 15.5-5.8-4.3 (Transfer: Utah)

Gach is the only player to join the Gophers in the last 25 years to average 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his first four games with Minnesota.

Additional team and player notes