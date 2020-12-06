He spent the 30 minutes before the Zoom call before his first full-team training camp practice working in the gym with assistant coach David Vanterpool, the Timberwolves’ defensive coordinator.

Edwards spent a lot of time in the pre-draft process admitting he wasn’t good enough on the defensive end during his freshman season at Georgia and vowing to not only improve on that end of the floor, but become a lockdown defender.

That process is underway with Vanterpool.

“I feel like one of the great things is Coach Vanterpool took me under his wing and he realized I could be a really good defensive player,” Edwards said. “He taught me areas to cut off, areas where we want (players I cover defensively) to get to, where we don’t want them to get to, so I feel like my defense has improved since I got here.”

Edwards feels like he’s picking up the schemes, and anticipates that process will continue with the start of team practices. He may only have 17 days until the Wolves’ regular-season opener, but the NBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick said he’s “a fast learner.”

“We want to do our jobs as a staff not to overload these players, especially after a longer hiatus, but also do our jobs to push these guys. And that’s what we’re going to do with Anthony,” Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders said. “He knows where we stand. He knows what we expect out of him. And he’s been putting the work in. As we move forward, though, we’ll continue to monitor in terms of information overload, but also physical overload, too. Because keeping healthy not just in the physical form on the court from injuries but also healthy during a pandemic is the most important thing, ultimately. Availability is really important.”