Devin Booker just came off the best season of his young NBA career, earning his first appearance in the all-star game and pushing Phoenix to within one game — one shot, really — of the postseason after the Suns went 8-0 in the Orlando bubble to cap off their late regular-season surge.

That such a campaign came in the lone season Booker played with Ricky Rubio was no coincidence, something he made apparent this week, when a reporter asked Booker this week if playing alongside Rubio made life for the elite scorer easier “at times.”

“Easier at times?” Booker asked. “Easier at all times.”

Finally armed with the proper complementary pieces around him, Booker elevated his play from merely being a scintillating scorer to someone many now believe you can build a championship team around. Veterans seeking an opportunity to win are now flocking to Phoenix to team up with Booker and chase postseason success.

That has everything to do with the steps Phoenix took last season, which Booker said had everything to do with Ricky Rubio.

From his playmaking to his impact on the franchise’s culture, Rubio changed the trajectories of both Phoenix and Booker for the better.

“I’ll never forget what he’s done for my career,” Booker said.

Now, Rubio will try to do the same for the city where it all started. He’ll attempt to do what he previously could not: get the Timberwolves back to the playoffs.

And while he won’t be asked to be “the guy” to carry the franchise to glory in his second stint in Minnesota, he may be just the right teammate to help others do so.

Developing youth

Zach LaVine was 19 and green when he entered the league. At that point in their careers, LaVine said guys are looking for someone — anyone — to guide them down a path of NBA success. Luckily for LaVine, Minnesota had a few such mentors. The Wolves traded for Kevin Garnett during LaVine’s rookie season. They also had a semi-established point guard from Spain.

“Ricky was great for me. A pass-first point guard, he was somebody who’s so unselfish, he’s looking to make plays for others,” LaVine said this week. “Usually, you don’t get that as a rookie, a guy coming in who’s telling you where to go and be ready for a shot. I knew with him, if I just ran the floor and used my speed, the ball would find me. Ricky is always going to be my guy.”

The Timberwolves hope he is the same ‘guy’ for Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver … the list goes on and on.

Anthony Edwards is a big reason Ricky Rubio is back in Minnesota. It was no accident Rubio was acquired within the same hour the Wolves selected Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft.

“He’s played with other guys that are similar to Anthony early in their development, and that played a big part,” said Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations. “As we locked in and we knew that Anthony was going to be the No. 1 pick, we tried to set up everything possible to make sure that he is going to be successful. We feel that Ricky can be a big impact to him, to our wings, to our offensive system and to our defensive system in terms of how we want to play.”

It was Rubio who helped LaVine — widely viewed as a project entering the NBA — become a top-flight scorer just a couple of years into his pro career. There is an argument to be made that Andrew Wiggins has a max contract because of the success he experienced playing alongside Rubio. Donovan Mitchell played with Rubio in Utah for the first two years of his career and is now one of the league’s top young guards, and Rubio helped Booker reach all-star status.

The day after the Wolves selected Edwards, Georgia coach Tom Crean was asked which part of Edwards’ game could be unlocked playing next to Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

So, of course, the first player Crean mentioned in his response was not Towns nor Russell — both all-stars — but Ricky Rubio.

“Ricky is the epitome of the old quote, ‘The ball finds energy,’ ” said Crean, who called the Wolves’ acquisition of Rubio one of the best draft-night moves made by any team.

Like LaVine said, when you run the floor, Rubio will get you the ball. When you cut hard to the hoop, Rubio will get you the ball. When you’re open on a roll after setting a strong screen, Rubio will get you the ball.

In Rubio’s first stint in Minnesota, when the Wolves possessed what some considered to be the most exciting young core in the NBA — with Towns, Wiggins and LaVine — now-Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders remembers Rubio’s thirst to get his young teammates involved.

“He wanted to help them on the court,” Saunders said. “He’d do that by thinking, ‘OK, what can I run to get KAT a shot right now? What’s my package to get so and so a shot right now?’ ”

It was deja vu for Saunders earlier this week, when he had a conversation with the 30-year-old point guard in his office, and one of Rubio’s first questions was, “What are my go-to actions to get a guy like Ant a shot?”

“He’s wired that way,” Saunders said. “That’s just who he is.”

The veteran point guard both rewards players for making the right plays and also informs you as to what those “right plays” are.

“We have a core and young group that will need guidance, and not for any other reason than that it takes time in this league to find your way,” Saunders said. “Having somebody of Ricky’s character, having somebody of Ricky’s basketball and NBA knowledge, he’ll be able to help these guys along.”