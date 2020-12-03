To find the inspiration for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ new City Edition uniforms, just stare up at the sky tonight.

The team’s North Star City Edition uniform “pays homage to the North Star that shines bright to guide and unite the over 5.6 million people of the state of Minnesota,” the team said in a release.

The uniform’s primary color is “midnight black,” with stars running down the right side of the uniform. There is aurora green trim. A representation of the North Star is located on the front of the jersey, directly under the collar.

The Timberwolves are highlighting and partnering with community members this season to “shine a spotlight and give them a greater voice.” That includes local community artists in an effort to create a retail collection that “visually displays each artists’ unique interpretation of the North Star City Edition platform” and also will auction game worn, North Star City Edition jerseys to benefit the Fastbreak Foundation.

This is the Timberwolves’ fourth City Edition uniform.