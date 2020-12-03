Going into Thursday’s games, the junior point guard’s 29.7-point average ranked third in the nation and his step-back 3-pointer with two seconds remaining on Monday lifted Minnesota 3-0 this season.

In the small sample size, Carr has taken nearly 30 percent of Minnesota’s shots and holds 35 percent of its total points going into Friday’s 8 p.m. game against North Dakota (0-2) at Williams Arena.

North Dakota lost 74-73 on Wednesday to Dixie State, a program that just started its reclassification to Division I this season. UND (0-2) finished last in the nine-team Summit League a year ago and is picked to be sixth this season.

Minnesota’s No. 2 offensive option has been Utah transfer swingman Both Gach. He is second on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game, while accounting for 16 percent of the team’s points and 14 percent of its shots.

No. 3 has been Gabe Kalscheur at 11.3 points per game, with 13 percent of the team’s points and 18 percent of its shots.

Pitino said he doesn’t concern himself with offensive usage rates. “To me, it’s five guys out there and everybody is a threat,” he said. “It’s very, very simple. Take what you get. … You run a ball screen and you throw it back to a guard, well, is that big (man) ducking in? Is he open? It’s simple basketball. It’s not necessarily what you’re calling. It’s how you are executing it. I think the better everybody gets at it, we’ll get better looks, especially going toward the basket and especially on post-ups.”

Kalscheur’s 3-point shooting has yet to come around again this year. After shooting 41 percent from deep as a freshman, he made 34 percent a year ago, and so far this season, he has made 1 of 12 (8 percent). In the first win over LMU on Saturday, Kalscheur broke a career-spanning 68-game streak by not making at least one long-range shot.

On Thursday, Pitino credited Kalscheur for taking a charge on the defensive end to set up Carr’s winning 3 on Monday.

“If Gabe understands one thing, two years of me coaching him, (it is that) I don’t judge his play by whether he is making threes or not,” Pitino said. “That is not how I evaluate if he’s helping the team.

“… That is not (all of) what he brings to the table. Now, if he has a wide-open 3, by all means, shoot it. Take a great shot. If not, play the game the right way, and Gabe is about that.”

Big man Eric Curry, who started the first two games before coming off the bench in the third, said he is beginning to trust his knee more as he works his way back from another reconstructive surgery. Similar to his own game, he sees the U’s offense growing.

“I think we are still evolving as a team. We’ve still got to get a little comfortable,” Curry said. “The front court especially with Liam and Brandon being in foul trouble every game this season. It’s just getting them more comfortable and just being able to keep them on the floor. That would benefit us a lot.”