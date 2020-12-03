MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven. That’s how many players the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team had available to play in its season opener against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Williams Arena.

And even without Sara Scalia, Alexia Smith, Laura Bagwell-Katalinich and Caroline Strande in the lineup — all were out due to illness or injury — the Gophers held on to top the Panthers, 72-68, behind an excellent performance from redshirt sophomore Kadi Sissoko.

Sissoko finished with a game-high 24 points and added eight rebounds and a pair of assists in her maroon-and-gold debut.

“It was good, like a relief. I was working really hard to be back and just express myself on the court,” Sissoko said. “It felt really good.”

She also was a spark plug for Minnesota in a sluggish first half, when the Gophers fell behind early. They trailed 33-31 at the break.

Sissoko stopped some early bleeding with a steal and a breakaway layup, battled on the offensive glass and even showed her range from deep, knocking down a 3-point shot in the second quarter to cut the Eastern Illinois lead to two during a 7-0 Gophers run.

At halftime, Sissoko had 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

“I thought she was incredibly efficient with what she did,” Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen said. “Didn’t settle much for the three, got to the basket. … She was incredibly vital to our win today.”

Sophomore Lariah Washington, a St. Cloud, Minn. native, led the way for Eastern Illinois in the first half. She matched Sissoko’s 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and added a rebound and an assist. She finished the night with 22 points and two assists in her return to Minnesota.

“She was the returning freshman of the year in the conference, Minnesota kid, (she) played great,” Whalen said. “She had a great game, really efficient, so give her credit.”

But Minnesota started to pull away in the third quarter behind efficient offense and excellent transition play. Point guard Jasmine Powell found Sissoko under the basket for an easy layup, and found guard Gadiva Hubbard in transition for the seventh point of a 9-0 Gophers’ run.

While Powell struggled early and shot 3-of-14 in the first half, she bounced back in the third quarter, putting up eight points and helping the Gophers outscore Eastern Illinois 22-13 in the quarter.

Powell said communication turned the tide for the Gophers in the third, their best quarter of the game.

“I think a couple possessions like everybody touched the ball. … That’s when we really did wear out the defense,” she said. “And that’s when we scored, because it’s really hard to play defense for 30 seconds and we made them do that.”

Powell played all 40 minutes, finishing the game with 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists. She also shot a more efficient 3-of-8 in the second half and knocked down 7 of 10 from the charity stripe.

With a season-opening win in the books, the Gophers will be back in action on Sunday when they take on Drake at Williams Arena.

“I think getting into the game and getting to this point was big for us,” Whalen said. “Now, it’s time to get recovery and get it back going for this weekend.”