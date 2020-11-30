BEMIDJI -- The newest wave of Bemidji State women’s basketball players officially joined the program Monday when head coach Chelsea DeVille announced three new signees.

Erin Barrette, Ella Giorgi and Talia Pellegrini all signed their National Letters of Intent recently and will join the Beavers starting with the 2021-22 season.

Barrette is a 5-foot-7 guard hailing from Menominee, Mich. She is a three-time all-conference selection, including a first-team pick as a junior and an all-defensive honoree as a freshman. She was named to the All-Upper Peninsula Divisions 1-3 Second Team as a junior.

Giorgi, a native of Coon Rapids, is a 6-2 forward and a two-time letterwinner for the Cardinals. She’s also a three-time letterwinner in tennis and was selected to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference Honorable Mention team as a junior and senior.

Pellegrini is a 5-9 combo guard from St. Charles, Ill. She has lettered in basketball and soccer and is a four-time letterwinner in basketball. In AAU, she was a Midwest Qualifier Pool All-Star and a Windy in Indy Pool All-Star on the United States Junior Nationals circuit.