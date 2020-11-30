After more than eight and a half months, Minnesota Timberwolves basketball is back.

The team will open training camp with individual workouts on Tuesday, the first mandatory team activities since its 2019-20 season came to a COVID-induced end back in mid-March.

With the return of Ricky Rubio, the arrival of No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards and the chance to finally see D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns share the court for extended minutes, there are reasons for excitement surrounding this organization as it heads into a new season.

And, as always, there is no shortage of storylines.

Time for progress

Excuses won’t be as easily accepted in Year 2 of the Rosas/Saunders regime. This roster isn’t perfect and Gersson Rosas certainly has long-term plans to improve it, perhaps drastically. Still, this is the current front office’s collection of talent. Rosas and Co. have brought in everyone not named Karl-Anthony Towns — who they’ve labeled as the centerpiece around which everything is built — and Josh Okogie.

D’Angelo Russell is viewed as the team’s long-term point guard, there are two drafts’ worth of pieces on board, and other trade acquisitions such as Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez have been signed on long term.

The product put on the floor this season should resemble the long-term vision for the franchise. That doesn’t mean it has to be a playoff team — it is still a relatively young team with a lack of experience playing together — but it should mean there is progress in terms of style of play, development and, yes, victories.

If Towns and Russell are the type of duo Minnesota envisions them being, just having those two healthy and sharing the court should be enough for the Wolves to experience at least a minor surge up the standings.

There is no reason Minnesota shouldn’t be better than the likes of Memphis, Sacramento and New Orleans, at least. Should that not be the case, it will be fair to question why those young nucleuses are having more success than Minnesota’s.

Improvement has to be palpable.

Dealing with 'D'

For the season, the Timberwolves finished 20th in defensive rating a year ago. That’s not great, but not terrible. But a closer look reveals that rating is largely built upon Minnesota’s strong start to the season, when the Wolves jumped out to a 10-8 record and had the league’s 13th-best defense.

From December to the season’s suspension, Minnesota was 26th in defensive rating. From the trade deadline on, it was 28th.

It’s easy to become enamored with the Wolves’ potential offensive firepower this season. Towns and Russell are elite scorers. Beasley is a lights-out shooter. Those three could potentially average 20-plus points a night. Rubio is a master conductor who will be surrounded with shooters.

But any offensive ambush could be overwhelmed by what Minnesota gives up on the other end should the Wolves not make drastic improvements on that end of the floor.

Sure, Rubio may help in that department. And Okogie is growing into a defensive stopper.

But Russell and Towns figure to be targeted by opposing pick and rolls on a nightly basis, particularly in crunch time. Will the Wolves’ top two players rise to that challenge? Will the entire team commit itself to putting in the necessary effort and giving the necessary attention to detail required on a nightly basis to at least slow opposing offenses? That answer to those questions likely will determine the overarching outcome of the season.

Beasley's legal situation

Who's at the four?

Juancho Hernangomez was the Timberwolves’ starting power forward after Minnesota traded for him at last year’s deadline. It’s likely Hernangomez, who signed a three-year deal with the Wolves this offseason, will start the season in that same spot.

But is he the best long-term fit alongside Towns in Minnesota’s front court? That’s still to be determined. It’s entirely possible that player isn’t even on the roster at the moment.

There are many who don’t feel the Wolves adequately “addressed” the position this offseason, but Rosas previously stated he wasn’t going to sign someone just to sign someone — and that’s the right attitude for a team that is only a fringe playoff contender this season.

Minnesota can try a number of different fits next to Towns this season — from a stretch four like Hernangomez to a slasher like Jake Layman, an athletic wing like Okogie, a more traditional, defensive-minded big like Ed Davis to Jarred Vanderbilt, the long, athletic 21-year-old who appears to be full of potential that has yet to be seen on an NBA court.

This season provides the Wolves a good opportunity to see what works next to Towns and what doesn’t, and use that information to help chart the path forward as they continue to refine the roster.

Edwards' starting point

Rosas has repeatedly called the draft a three- to four-year process. You don’t select a player purely for what he can bring to your team in Year 1. That’s true. Development plays a major role in the process as both the team and player try to grow a draft pick’s game and realize his potential.

But it’s nice to leap off from a strong starting point. Anthony Edwards has plenty of potential and room to grow his game, but his rookie season will reveal how much he can contribute to Minnesota right now. Where his starting point is will help construct the Timberwolves’ timeline. If he is an instant rotation player who is a starting-caliber NBA wing in Year 1, that could certainly accelerate the Wolves’ building process and only grow the fan base’s faith in the franchise’s current trajectory.

If he’s not there yet, that is by no means a doomsday scenario, but it does mean patience will be preached yet again.