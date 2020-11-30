Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Monday, Williams Arena
Marcus Carr followed up a 35-point, four-assist game in the opener versus Green Bay with 28 points and eight assists against Loyola Marymount in an 88-73 win Saturday night. The teams play again Monday night. Carr is one of six Division I players in the past 25 seasons to have 60 points and 12 assists over their team’s first two games.
Div. I, 60+ Points & 12+ Assists thru 2 Team Games - Since 1996-97 (points, assists)
2020-21 Marcus Carr, Minn. 63, 12
2017-18 Kendrick Nunn, Oak. 60, 12
2016-17 Markelle Fultz, Wash. 65, 12
2011-12 Covan Brown, Texas 63, 14
2008-09 Stephen Curry, Davidson 62, 19
2008-09 Chad Tomko, UNCW 60, 12
Carr had 22 of the Gophers’ 41 first-half points against the Lions, including 12 straight at one point.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota defeated Loyola Marymount, 88-73, on Saturday. The Gophers have scored 187 points through two games of the season, their most through two games of a season since 1992-93 (196).
- Minnesota is now 2-0 against Loyola Marymount all-time, having also won 93-67 at home on Jan. 3, 2005.
- The Gophers are 5-2 in their last seven games against teams from the West Coast Conference with losses in 2009, 61-56 versus Portland, and the 1999 NCAA Tournament, 75-63 versus Gonzaga.
- Gabe Kalscheur scored nine points against Loyola Marymount despite not attempting a 3-pointer. Kalscheur had attempted at least one three in his first 68 career games at Minnesota.
- Both Gach is second on the team with 31 points this season. Gach is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last six games dating back to last season with Utah.
- Loyola Marymount fell to 1-1 after Saturday’s defeat against Minnesota. The Lions have allowed 80+ points in three straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in Division I (Howard, four).
- Loyola Marymount has six players who have scored between 22 and 27 points this season, with those six players accounting for 149 of the team’s 158 points. Joe Quintana leads the team with 27 points.
- Quintana led the Lions with 19 points in 24 minutes on Saturday, shooting 3-for-5 on three-pointers and 6-for-6 on free throws. It was just the second game in Division I this season in which a player made three three-pointers and six free throws in less than 25 minutes played (Jalen Benjamin, UAB versus Alcorn State).