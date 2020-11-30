Marcus Carr followed up a 35-point, four-assist game in the opener versus Green Bay with 28 points and eight assists against Loyola Marymount in an 88-73 win Saturday night. The teams play again Monday night. Carr is one of six Division I players in the past 25 seasons to have 60 points and 12 assists over their team’s first two games.

Div. I, 60+ Points & 12+ Assists thru 2 Team Games - Since 1996-97 (points, assists)

2020-21 Marcus Carr, Minn. 63, 12

2017-18 Kendrick Nunn, Oak. 60, 12

2016-17 Markelle Fultz, Wash. 65, 12

2011-12 Covan Brown, Texas 63, 14

2008-09 Stephen Curry, Davidson 62, 19

2008-09 Chad Tomko, UNCW 60, 12

Carr had 22 of the Gophers’ 41 first-half points against the Lions, including 12 straight at one point.

Additional team and player notes