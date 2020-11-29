The curtains have been pulled back a bit too soon for the Gophers men’s basketball team’s front court.

Incoming transfers — center Liam Robbins and power forward Brandon Johnson — are overcoming minor preseason injuries that limited their ramp up to the regular season. Remaining big man Eric Curry is back after another major knee surgery, and has been healthy enough to start next to Robbins and over Johnson in the Minnesota’s opening two wins this season.

All three could have used offseason pick-up games, and preseason scrimmages and exhibition games, but none of that happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they have to deal with another scheduling quirk.

After beating Loyola Marymount 88-73 on Saturday, the two teams will play again Monday, Nov. 30, at Williams Arena. This came after the state’s coronavirus restrictions kept North Dakota State from joining what was going to be a three-team round robin.

This is the first time the Gophers have played the same team in consecutive games since 2014 when they played Penn State to end the regular season and then again to start the Big Ten Tournament.

“I’m grateful that Loyola was able to pull it off,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said Friday. “Knock on wood we can pull it off; it’s day to day in this thing. They needed games and we’ve wanted to get the 27″ total regular-season games allowed this season.

A de facto doubleheader against Loyola Marymount is especially beneficial for the Gophers’ big men. Pitino has been pitching LMU as a program with Big Ten size, and they has four starters who are 6-foot-6 or taller, including 7-3 center Mattias Markusson.

“I haven’t played anyone taller than me yet, so that will be a new challenge,” Robbins said Friday. The Gophers’ win Saturday was a bit of a stalemate down low, with both Markusson and Robbins sidelined with foul trouble.

That included Robbing going over the back for his second foul early in the game. He had to sit for 12 minutes after that, and Pitino said he has to learn to let a rebound go from time to time.

“For Liam, because of the weird offseason where we didn’t have scrimmages with refs, we didn’t have exhibition games with refs, he is just going to have to be smarter because it’s hard to play like that and get into a flow when he’s constantly in foul trouble,” Pitino said.

For Curry, Pitino plugged him into the starting lineup for the season-opening 99-69 win over Wisconsin-Green Bay and kept him there for the first game against LMU. But Pitino has cautioned that Curry is not 100 percent on his long, winding road back.

For Johnson, he had to deal with being sidetracked for three weeks. “It was definitely some rust the first game,” he said Friday. “Had to get the cobwebs off, but health-wise I feel fine.”

Pitino said Saturday there wasn’t much gamesmanship in holding back different sets given they would face the same team again two days later.

“We wanted to go win the game, I coached it as if it was the last game of the season, right?” Pitino said. “This pandemic is so unique that any opportunity you have to go play the game is a win in itself, but we really focused a lot on ourselves. I think Loyola is a very good team.

“I think (coach) Stan Johnson is doing a really good job instilling toughness and physicality. They are bought into that. I think our guys saw that on the court. They made us earn it. Listen, it’s not about what you are doing, it’s about how fundamental you do that.”