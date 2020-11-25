Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino has to integrate six new players — three transfers and three freshmen — for the 2020-21 season. Seems like a lot, but last year it was seven.

Across Pitino’s eight seasons, Minnesota has averaged 5.8 new players per year; that’s close to 40 percent of his roster on an annual basis.

Some of this is good news. Daniel Oturu and Amir Coffey left early for the NBA, where the Minnesotans who stayed home are now teammates with the Los Angeles Clippers. Pitino will pitch these recent successes on the recruiting trail.

Others have been recruiting misses or misfits (Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris and Bryan Greenlee), one-year transfers (Alihan Demir and Akeem Springs) or additions mired by suspensions (Kevin Dorsey and Reggie Lynch).

Some of this turnover is natural. Nate Mason, Jordan Murphy, Michael Hurt and Dupree McBrayer, obviously, can’t play college ball forever.

The revolving door of college basketball isn’t going away anytime soon as Minnesota hosts its season opener against Wisconsin-Green Bay at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena. The turnstile actually expected to rotate more soon.

“College sports is evolving in front of us,” Pitino said. “Pandemic aside, there is a huge, huge thing that could change at some point, which I believe will change, which is the one-time waiver for transfers.”

The NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, which allows players to leave their school and compete immediately elsewhere, is expected to pass in January for the 2021-22 academic year.

With Minnesota’s new batch of players coming in during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gophers didn’t get the chance to see freshman guard David Mutaf play in person in Istanbul, Turkey, before he signed with Minnesota. Transfer big men Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins saw The Barn for the first time earlier this month.

“Pretty crazy,’ Pitino said.

With Oturu going pro after his standout sophomore season in 2019-20, Demir running out of eligibility and Peyton Willis leaving to play at the College of Charleston, the Gophers needed to capitalize in spring recruiting.

“When you lose guys early to the pros, you have to be ready in the spring,” Pitino said. “I thought we maybe had the best spring recruiting of anyone in the country. You have to be ready to do it. It’s evolving. I don’t necessarily love taking transfers, to be quiet honest with you. But it’s kind of what is presented in front of us, and you’ve got to be ready to do it. …

“It’s definitely changed since I got into the profession 15 years ago,” Pitino added. “And it just is what it is, and you’ve got to work around it.”

The Gophers brought in three transfers: Robbins, 7-foot center from Drake; Johnson, 6-foot-8 power forward from Western Michigan; and Both Gach, 6-foot-6 wing from Utah. Johnson is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibly remaining, while Robbins and Gach earned NCAA waivers to start their two years of eligibility immediately.

The trio have experience, having played a combined 215 college games, but Pitino differentiates experience at the Big Ten level. “That matters,” he said.

“They have been really good,” Pitino said. “The older guys — Liam, Both, Brandon — certainly understand it a little bit better than the younger guys, which is normal because there is so much that goes into it, physically and mentally, and we need them all to be ready.”

The Gophers currently have four nonconference games scheduled to get acclimated to one another before the Big Ten opener against Illinois on Dec. 15. They didn’t have any exhibition games and have to get used to playing in front of no fans, family, band or cheerleaders.

Minnesota has had to pause practices and workouts for at least five days due to positive COVID-19 tests earlier this month, which throws off rhythm, how many sets they’ve been able to install. It also has forced Pitino to have more position fluidity for players, in case some are sidelined because of coronavirus.

“We are playing a little bit differently so that we can simplify this,” Pitino said. “You play the game, people are going to expect you to win. Nobody cares who is eligible for practice, who’s out. They are going to expect you to win.”