Green Bay at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Williams Arena
Despite losing the 10th-highest rebounder in Division I last season to the NBA Draft – Daniel Oturu was the 33rd pick – Minnesota boasts the second-most career rebounds of any Big Ten team thanks to some experienced transfers (1,959 rebounds, most: Ohio State – 2,247).
Minnesota, Most Career Rebounds on Roster
(w/ Top-20 ranks among active Big Ten Players)
- Brandon Johnson 602 (2nd), Sr. transfer from Western Mich.
- Liam Robbins 324 (13th), Jr. transfer from Drake
- Marcus Carr 255
- Eric Curry 223
- Both Gach 158, Jr. transfer from Utah
Gach scored 19 points for Utah in the Utes’ 73-69 win over Minnesota on Nov. 15, 2019.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota went 15-16 last season, winning its last game 74-57 over Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament. Since the 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled and the Gophers made the 2019 edition, they have a chance this season to make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2009 and 2010.
- Marcus Carr was selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team after receiving All-Big Ten Third Team honors last season. Carr is one of two returning Division I player who had 400 points, 200 assists and 150 rebounds in 2019-20 (Josh Preston, Ohio). Carr had 478 points, 207 assists and 165 rebounds last season.
- The Gophers return Richard Pitino as head coach and welcome Jamal Mashburn, Jr. as a freshman. Pitino’s father, Rick Pitino, coached Mashburn’s father, Jamal Mashburn Sr., for three seasons at Kentucky (1990-91 to 1992-93). The elder Pitino and Mashburn Sr. reached the 1993 Final Four with the Wildcats.
- Green Bay finished the 2019-20 season 17-16 overall and 11-7 in the Horizon League, good for third place. The Phoenix averaged 81.6 points per game last season, fourth most in Division I behind Gonzaga (87.4), Duke (82.5) and Alabama (82.0). Green Bay’s 80.1 points allowed per game was the 13th most in DI.
- Green Bay and Minnesota have only played one official game, a 75-71 Gophers win in 1984 – the teams played an exhibition game in 2017 (115-86, Minn.). The Phoenix have not defeated a Big Ten opponent since December 2009, an 88-84 OT win over Wisconsin. They are 1-29 against the Big Ten in the last 25 seasons.
- Sophomore Amari Davis was Green Bay’s second-leading scorer last season at 15.9 points per game – team leader JayQuan McCloud graduated. Davis’ scoring average was third among Division I freshmen in 2019-20 who have returned this season. He was selected to the Preseason All-Horizon League First Team.