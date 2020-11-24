Despite losing the 10th-highest rebounder in Division I last season to the NBA Draft – Daniel Oturu was the 33rd pick – Minnesota boasts the second-most career rebounds of any Big Ten team thanks to some experienced transfers (1,959 rebounds, most: Ohio State – 2,247).

Minnesota, Most Career Rebounds on Roster

(w/ Top-20 ranks among active Big Ten Players)

Brandon Johnson 602 (2nd), Sr. transfer from Western Mich.

Liam Robbins 324 (13th), Jr. transfer from Drake

Marcus Carr 255

Eric Curry 223

Both Gach 158, Jr. transfer from Utah

Gach scored 19 points for Utah in the Utes’ 73-69 win over Minnesota on Nov. 15, 2019.

Additional team and player notes