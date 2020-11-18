There is nothing like being on the clock on draft night.

If they don’t trade out of the slot in the NBA draft, the Timberwolves will be in that position first on Wednesday night. The possessors of the No. 1 overall selection will make the choice that will start a domino effect down the draft board. A No. 1 pick doesn’t come around often, and what a team does with it can set the course for its future for years to come.

Even for a downtrodden franchise like Minnesota, which has been to the playoffs just once since 2004, everything can change in five minutes.

“It’s funny, because it’s … more than a year(-long) process, that basically is compressed into three or four hours, and in a five-minute span,” Timberwolves assistant general manager Gianluca Pascucci said. “It’s a great feeling; the adrenaline is part of the day. You feel that you are prepared and you try to look at everything you’ve done. It’s a very good feeling, and it’s incredible once you are there how quick it goes by. It’s four hours, but it goes quick, because you’re so into it, and you try to use all the work you’ve done over the years in those few hours.”

Comparable to an Olympic sprinter working four years toward 10 seconds on the track, draft night is the culmination of years of work trying to decipher an inexact science.

“We understand that there’s no guarantee with anything, and once we make that pick, we’re extremely confident,” said Sachin Gupta, the Wolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “We’ve put in a tremendous amount of work, and that makes us confident in whoever we pick.”

Scouting

Pascucci challenged the idea that the draft process starts immediately after the previous year’s draft concludes. It goes back much further than that.

That might be true for one-and-done college basketball players, but that’s about it. The scouting of international players starts when they’re 16 or 17 years old. You want to start your homework as early as possible, Pascucci noted. If you see someone you like, you take note, and the tracking process begins.

“There is piece after piece after piece of evaluation and how they improve over the years,” Pascucci said, “which then leads you to the draft when those guys are actually available to be drafted.”

While 60 players will be drafted Wednesday, Pascucci said front offices need to be “comfortable” with their evaluations of “way more players” than that, particularly now with undrafted free-agents and G-League rosters playing a big role in organizational development.

Getting a grip on that volume of prospects takes time and effort. That’s why Pascucci, who heads the team’s scouting operation, is on the road an average of 15 to 18 days a month during the season to watch games — on top of watching the Timberwolves’ games — while also coordinating the efforts of the team’s scouts.

While Zoom has taught us how much can be achieved online, there is still a need for in-person evaluation. That’s why the few in-person workouts teams have been allowed to hold in recent weeks have been so valuable.

“It’s the feeling of the player. It’s a very different feeling by watching on video versus live, and obviously, you are probably up closer on the court when you’re live,” Pascucci said. “So you can see the body of the player, the structure of the body, the athleticism, and also how a player relates with teammates, coaches, referees, a few things that only if you’re in proximity you can evaluate.”

Scouting goes beyond determining a player’s ability to shoot, pass, dribble and defend. The Wolves also want to determine what type of person a player is, from preferences to habits, and their health history. It’s all part of one big pie, Pascucci said.

“We have an opportunity to meet with those guys and make sense of their personalities and what motivates them. That gives us some sense for how we might feel they fit in,” Gupta said. “The other piece is intel. We try to gather as much intel as we can talking to former coaches and teammates to try to understand what kind of a guy that player is in the locker room and how they contribute to the team environment.”

They also have a team psychologist, Dr. Justin Anderson, who provides further insight.

“We’re trying to find out who these young men are as people and as players. And we want to know their strengths, we want to know their weaknesses,” said Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations. “We want to understand them as best as we can, and we want to make sure as an organization that it can be a good environment, a good culture, a good home so they can become the best person and the best player they can be. The ability, the time, the exposure that we’ve had through this process has been very helpful in that regard.”

Inexact science

Pascucci remembers a time when NBA team’s did not have international scouts. Once those scouts started to be hired, their mission was simple: “Hey, we need videos.”

“You could get videos from the colleges, but it was still hard to gather VHSs from international teams, and some of these prospects were not playing a lot of minutes,” he said.

Technology has since advanced significantly. Information is plentiful, as is the time Minnesota has had to dig into it this offseason. Traditionally, a team has six to eight weeks to go all-in on draft prep. Minnesota has had seven or eight months.

“We’ve done serious, in-depth analysis of the body of the draft that we typically wouldn’t have had time to do,” Rosas said. “We’ve done multiple interviews, we’ve done the scouting perspective, the production perspective, the analysis perspective, the medical perspective in a way where, a lot of times, you don’t have enough time to do it going from the regular season to the draft.”

And while Pascucci heads the scouting process, he noted everyone in the front office is involved. They all study each player and bring their points of view to the table. He thinks that strengthens the evaluation and decision-making process.

“One of the secrets of the good groups is to challenge each other, right?” Pascucci said. “And if you have different opinions, it means there are questions, there are answers, and it’s good to have healthy debates, different points of view, because it helps. All of this, we feel, makes the final decision just better.”

Even with all that, the draft process isn’t exact. No matter how much data or time you have, some players just don’t develop as you’d expect. Gupta admitted there are no models that can predict with absolute certainty how a player will produce at the NBA level.

“I think that’s part of our strength as a front office is we take in all that information, but we also have the humility to know that these models aren’t perfect, this intel is not perfect, this scouting evaluation is not perfect,” he said. “We’re trying to incorporate all of that information and trying to poke holes at it and figure out what’s real and what’s not and come up with our best prognostication. We won’t know for a few years if we’re right, but we’re trying to gather as much information and with humility try to make our best guess.”

Go-time

The months of work have all led up to this. Rosas said the Wolves’ board is set. The expectation is the trade conversations are heating up. Decision-time has arrived.

“We’ve done our work,” Rosas said. “We’re excited, but we’re confident.”

Rosas said the staff is working “pretty much around the clock right now.” Draft night is upon us, and it’s time for the Timberwolves to determine the fate of their future, likely in five minutes or less.

“You’ve got to be confident on what you’ve done with your processes, and you try to enjoy the moment, but you’re also very focused,” Pascucci said. “The reaction times are very small.”