BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams officially have a start date on the calendar.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its basketball schedules on Friday afternoon, revealing its plan for the pandemic-altered season.

The 16-game schedule will consist of eight opponents, with teams facing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days. The strategy of schools competing against just one opponent each week is to mitigate COVID-19 exposure, the league said.

The opening weekend will feature nonconference, out-of-division games, followed by seven weeks of conference games against division opponents.

The Beavers will begin the season Jan. 2-3 on the road at Minnesota State. They’ll remain on the road to open NSIC North play, traveling to Aberdeen, S.D. to face Northern State on Jan. 8-9.

BSU will be home for the first time on Jan. 15-16, when it hosts Minnesota State Moorhead. The homestand continues Jan. 22-23 with a home series against the University of Mary.

Bemidji State is back on the road Jan. 29-30 at Minot State and home again Feb. 5-6 against St. Cloud State. The road schedule concludes Feb. 12-13 at Minnesota Duluth, and the Beavers will close the regular season Feb. 19-20 at home against Minnesota Crookston.

The NSIC Tournament will take place Feb. 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., with just the top four teams in each division qualifying.

All Friday tipoff times are 5:30 p.m. for the women and 7:30 p.m. for the men. All Saturday tipoffs are at 3:30 p.m. for the women and 5:30 p.m. for the men.

In its release, the NSIC also said, “The conference will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally, and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements, at a later date, as necessary.”

Bemidji State said in a release that “a determination on fan attendance and arena/gym capacity will be made at a later date based on state, NSIC, and NCAA guidelines.”





Bemidji State basketball 2021 schedule

Jan. 2-3 at Minnesota State

Jan. 8-9 at Northern State

Jan. 15-16 vs. Minnesota State Moorhead

Jan. 22-23 vs. U-Mary

Jan. 29-30 at Minot State

Feb. 5-6 vs. St. Cloud State

Feb. 12-13 at Minnesota Duluth

Feb. 19-20 vs. Minnesota Crookston

Feb. 25-28 NSIC Tournament