ALEXANDRIA -- Colton Roderick is ready to have a target on his back during his senior season for the Alexandria High School boys basketball team. The Cardinals are looking to get back to the Section 8-3A title game and will head into the season with a Bemidji State commitment.

Roderick signed his National Letter of Intent to the BSU men’s basketball team on Wednesday afternoon. When considering his options, he felt at home in Bemidji.

“I love that I felt like family there,” Roderick said. “I’m ready to go to work. I’ve always been on their radar. They’ve been recruiting me ever since I was in high school. I feel like I’ve gotten to know them well over the years, and I like the vibe of their school.”

As a junior in 2019-20, Roderick averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 58.0% from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range. Within a highly competitive league like the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Roderick is excited to see what he and the Beavers can do during his time there.

“I want to win a championship,” Roderick said. “I want to do it all. I want that experience of playing in the tournament and going all the way. There’s a lot of good competition in the NSIC. I can’t wait to get there and get to work.”

Roderick is also looking forward to becoming close with his new teammates and coaches.

“I think one of the big reasons why Bemidji was high on my list was because they treat you like family,” Roderick said. “I can’t wait to make those connections that last forever.”

Roderick said that other NSIC schools had shown interest, including Northern State, the University of Mary and Southwest Minnesota State. However, it was always going to be Bemidji State.

Getting signing day over with is a sigh of relief for Roderick. The pressure of finding a home after Alexandria is gone. Now, he can do what he loves to do the most: play basketball.

“I felt like it was really important to decide before the season started,” Roderick said. “Making this decision was a big weight off my chest. I’m ready to go into this season with a clean slate. I’m so excited to put in the work and help this team reach its goal.”

Signing day is different this year in the COVID-19 era. Instead of Alexandria Area High School hosting, athletes are on their own to sign. Roderick shared the moment with his family and coaches, the people who helped him get to where he is today.

“I don’t know where I would be without my family and my coaches,” Roderick said. “I know I wouldn’t have been in that room today signing that piece of paper.”