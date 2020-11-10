The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team has paused preseason workouts due to positive COVID-19 cases and the women’s basketball team is coming out of its own hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic, the school confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday.

A university spokesman said in a statement the men’s team took this action “recently” and will resume activities once it has been cleared to do so. The school later revealed that the women’s program paused workouts last week but resumed individual workouts starting Tuesday.

It is unclear how many positive cases have been diagnosed within the two programs to force the stoppages.

The Gophers athletics department had been reporting totals of COVID-19 cases across all sports on a mostly monthly, but it has not shared its figures for October. The department started sharing overall totals in June, did not share in July, then resuming sharing again in August and September.

The Gophers’ basketball programs began practices in mid-October, and both of their seasons’ start have been delayed by the coronavirus, with it now expected to start in a couple of weeks. They have yet to release full or even partial schedules.

Men’s coach Richard Pitino said last month they hope to play 27 regular-season games, including the now-standard 20 Big Ten games.

This story was first reported by KSTP-TV.