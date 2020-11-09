The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball program went two for two in receiving NCAA waivers for projected starters to play this season.

The school announced Monday, Nov. 9, that Both Gach, a guard from Austin, Minn., who transferred to Minnesota from Utah, was granted immediately eligibility. He can play two seasons at Minnesota.

Gach follows Drake transfer Liam Robbins, a center from Davenport, Iowa, who received his waiver to play in early September. Robbins and Gach are penciled-in starters next to point guard Marcus Carr, shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur and Brandon Johnson, a graduate transfer from Western Michigan.

The Gophers were confident Gach and Robbins both would receive waivers after they were surprised two years ago when Carr was denied a waiver in his move from Pittsburgh.

“We are grateful the NCAA made the right decision in granting Both immediate eligibility,” Pitino said. “We are also thankful for the hard work our compliance office did in putting together this waiver.”

As a sophomore at Utah, Gach averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27 games last season. He shot 40 percent for the field, 25 percent from 3-point range and 77 percent from the free-throw line.

“Both will make an immediate impact on the court and in our locker room,” Pitino said. “He can play three positions; his versatility will certainly improve our backcourt.”

Pitino said Gach has similar attributes to Amir Coffey, a player with length and athleticism to slash to the basket. Gach impressed Pitino before the Gophers and Utes played in Salt Lake City last season.

“I saw Both going through his pregame routine and he is drenched in sweat and I’m sitting there going, ‘OK, this kid is going so hard, he is not going to have any energy for our game,’ ” Pitino told the St. Paul Pioneer Press in June.

Gach then put up a team-high-tying 19 points and four rebounds in the Utes’ win over Minnesota.

Pronounced Booth Gotch, the 6-foot-6 wing led Austin High School to the 2017 Class 3A state championship before playing one season at Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. In his first season at Utah, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30 games.

Briefly

Also Monday, Carr was one of 10 players named to the preseason all-Big Ten team. … On Friday, Robbins was named on the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.