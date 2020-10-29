The Timberwolves traded for Beasley, 23, in February. The starting shooting guard is a restricted free agent.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to Beasley’s home that afternoon and spoke with victims who stated they were on a Parade of Homes tour with their child. They pulled up to Beasley’s roped-off residence, assumed it was closed and decided to look for another home to view.

The complaint states victims heard tapping on the car window and saw Beasley pointing a firearm at them, telling them to get off his property. As they drove off, they saw Beasley pointing a rifle at them.

Back in September, days after Beasley’s arrest, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas noted that he and Wolves coach Ryan Saunders had talked to Beasley and were going to be “here for him through this process.”

“Malik is family, and we talked about family. It’s not only when it’s easy or it’s good, but when it’s hard and when it’s tough. I don’t think anybody wants to go through what’s happened here,” Rosas said. “We don’t control these situations, we don’t ever want to be a part of them, but having talked to him, I know he’s gone through a lot in a short period of time. The reality is, we’ll let the legal process take its course, but we’re here for him. He’s family, we’re going to support him, we’re going to do the best we can. But he’s got some things he’s got to take care of, the legal process has some things that have to be processed, and we’ll go from there. But we’re a family, and we work through things together.”