These are the times for which Sachin Gupta lives. The Minnesota Timberwolves executive vice president of basketball operations was the brains behind ESPN’s Trade Machine function that NBA fans use daily to concoct potential deals. Minnesota fans are no exception, and ideas and deals have been dreamt up for weeks since the Wolves landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Nov. 18.

Minnesota possesses three picks in the top 33 of a draft where evaluations for each prospect and boards for each team are bound to drastically differ. That opens the door for a wide array of trade possibilities — hello, Gupta.

“We’re grateful to be at the top of this draft, and that’s a very valuable asset, and we’re very excited about who we can pick there, but certainly the trade possibilities start with us,” Gupta said Wednesday, Oct. 28. “So I think there’s a lot of calls, inbound and outbound, and internally we’re batting around a lot of different ideas. Our assistant GM Emmanuel Rohan, this is right in his wheelhouse, also. We work closely together on exploring all sorts of ideas with all 29 other teams. We work through it. We’ll have discussions with everyone, whether it’s around (the) No. 1 or 17 or 33 (picks). We’re very actively having and will have discussions. Yeah, with my background with trades, it is a lot of fun, and I’m excited about the possibilities that may be presented to us.”

Gupta said the Timberwolves would be ready to select a player No. 1 overall in the NBA draft today, if they had to. But information from measurements to medical information continues to flow in, so evaluations can certainly change.

In terms of trades, Gupta said the Wolves “have a sense” of what the top pick has been worth historically, but also noted every year is different, and “the value is determined by the market.” Perhaps it isn’t worth what it would be in years when there is a Zion Williamson on the board, but the Wolves wouldn’t be open to trading it if that was the case.

A fair comparison to this draft is the 2017 NBA draft, when Boston dealt the No. 1 pick to Philadelphia for the No. 3 pick in that draft, plus a protected future first-round pick. The 76ers took Markelle Fultz — who was considered the draft’s top prospect — at No. 1, while Boston selected Jayson Tatum two picks later.

In a year without a consensus top player, gathering more future assets to move down a few slots may make sense for Minnesota. With three weeks until the draft, all options are still on the table.

“We do have a strong sense of generally what it’s been worth in the past, and that helps set a bar,” Gupta said. “But we’re having conversations, and by those conversations, we’ll get a better sense of what (the pick is) worth. Those conversations are happening and will continue to happen, and we’re wide open, but I know we’re very happy picking at the top. But certainly teams are inquiring, and we’ll get back to them.”

Cap crunch

While the Wolves don’t have much in the way of salary cap space, Gupta said Minnesota has enough space under the luxury tax so that it can re-sign restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, while also signing a free agent using the mid-level exception.