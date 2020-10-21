The next month could inform Minnesota Timberwolves fans if their team is a playoff contender in 2021.

Largely, it comes down to this: Do the Wolves pick No. 1 in the NBA draft, or not? The draft, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said Wednesday, will be “a big data point” as to how the team approaches the remainder of the offseason.

“Whether we’re adding young talent or a trade happens and we’re adding more ready-to-play players who can contribute now,” Rosas said, “I think that’s a major inflection point of what happens there.”

That’s not to say Minnesota thinks it can’t climb the Western Conference standings if it only adds rookies in the draft. The Wolves like what they have in their young core, from Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell to role players ranging from Malik Beasley to Josh Okogie to Jarrett Culver. But Rosas noted Wednesday that group needs time to develop and grow together.

It is a good bet it could score at a high level starting next season, but likely isn’t in a position to defend at a playoff level in the near future. Another data point, Rosas said, will be free agency, looking at how the Wolves manage their internal situations — such as potentially bringing back restricted free agents in Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez — but also adding other pieces in free agency.

“What we can add to the team, and giving coach (Ryan Saunders) some more defensive personnel to improve that side of the ball so we can be a more balanced team,” Rosas said. “Because, in reality, if you want to be a playoff team in this league, you’ve got to be a team that’s balanced. You’ve got to be either super elite on one end, top three, and be at least middle of the road, or top 15 in the league, on the other.”

Minnesota was far from middle of the road defensively last season; the post-trade-deadline Wolves ranked 29th out of 30 teams in defensive rating. Nearing the top 15 next season would require adding several contributors with strong defensive skills this offseason. Perhaps such a player could be acquired on draft night using one of the Wolves’ three top-33 draft picks, including No. 1 overall.

What are Minnesota’s picks worth? Rosas said current NBA players can be evaluated based on where they would go in an average draft, an exercise many teams practice. That helps teams as they evaluate their rosters and needs.

Should the Wolves make such a win-now move to trade picks — likely including the top pick — for a proven NBA player, they likely would be charting a more aggressive course for the remainder of their offseason, as well as making themselves a more attractive free-agent destination.

Sometimes the No. 1 pick in the draft is a can’t-miss prospect who looks set to significantly improve an NBA team from Day 1, but that doesn’t look to be available in this year’s draft. So if they stand pat and add three more young players, that’s a strong signal that their days of contention are still a year or two down the road.

“I would say there’s two big inflection points there,” Rosas said, “to decide where we’re at going into next year.”

Rosas said having a firm draft date set — it will be held on Nov. 18 — helps get trade talks going. Without it, there is no sense of urgency to make a move.

How urgent is Minnesota to make a move toward Western Conference contention? We’ll know within the next month.