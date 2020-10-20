BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State redshirt junior Jacob Hoffman has left the men’s basketball program and is instead turning pro in his homeland of Denmark, BSU confirmed Tuesday. Hoffman left Bemidji in late September.

Hoffman, a Horsens, Denmark, native, spent two seasons with the Beavers and immediately stood out as one of the top 3-point threats in the conference. The 6-foot-3 guard scored 11.6 points per game in 2018-19, making 2.7 threes per game on 44.6% shooting. In 2019-20, Hoffman averaged 11.7 points over three games and was 11-for-17 from deep before a foot injury ended his season. He started in 21 of the 29 games he played in a BSU uniform.

Hoffman is joining the Randers Cimbria of the Basketligaen, the highest professional league in Denmark. Hoffman’s father, Peter, was named the team’s co-head coach in August.

Bemidji State’s roster now sits at 12 players for 2020-21. The season will begin no sooner than Jan. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.