Countless conversations have taken place over the past few months within the Timberwolves and Lynx organization, from CEO Ethan Casson talking to people on the business-side of the organization to Cheryl Reeve and Gersson Rosas having discussions with their players.

Amid social unrest revolving around the fight for racial and social justice and equality, everyone is hunting for solutions to this country’s problems, trying to do their parts to make a difference.

“The open dialogue around making change in our community is what does change look like and how do we impact change?” Casson said Wednesday. “Voting continued to come to the surface of something we felt really strongly about.”

Those conversations culminated in Tuesday’s launch of the Pack the Vote initiative, as the organization hopes to help increase voter registration, education and turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 national election.

“We’re driving awareness, we’re driving the opportunity for people to register, we’re building platforms that provide better education on the process and we can bring these initiatives out to multiple communities,” Casson said.

The Timberwolves and Lynx partnered with nonprofits When We All Vote, RISE to Vote and I am a voter to provide resources such as a voter registration portal to register online, a text service that allows people to check their registration status and register if need be and the Pack the Vote website — nba.com/timberwolves/vote — that includes the registration portal, voter education facts, the 2020 census and instructions on how to volunteer at a polling site.

Early on in the process, Casson said the Wolves did consider a number of paths, including using Target Center as a potential polling site, as many NBA teams are doing with their home arenas.

That’s a bit more complicated for the Timberwolves and Lynx, who don’t own or manage Target Center; they are merely tenants. Still, Casson does envision Target Center “will play a role in the evolution of Pack the Vote.”

“We just, in this particular year, felt like let’s start at the registration phase,” he said.

That will go beyond the digital efforts. The Wolves will hold their first community event to register voters on Sept. 22 — National Voter Registration Day — in south Minneapolis, with two more events planned in north Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Registration, Casson noted, “leads to the voting phase, that leads to the outcome of potential change phase.”

“The information and education ultimately leads to voting, and then leads into a better understanding of local politics, what goes into decisions relative to city council and school boards, sheriffs and mayors,” Casson said. “You dive into some of these digital spaces, you learn, you orientate yourself a little bit in what’s happening in your community, what’s happening at a local level, state level, federal level, I think you become empowered. I think you start to believe ‘I can make a difference as an individual, a citizen in the community.’”

Casson said every member within the organization — from the business side to the players — played a role in the process. The non-partisan get-out-the-vote initiative is intended to be an annual effort driven by the organization.

“This isn’t something that is a platform that we will retire after the election,” Casson said. “We look at Pack the Vote, and next year’s version is Pack the Vote 2.0. This is an evolution. It’s also why we felt it was so critical to start at the registration stage, at the very beginning.”

The organization has been looking for ways to impact change for months. It recently rolled out the first episode of its Voices social justice digital content series, started the Fund for Safe Communities back in June and has joined fellow NBA teams in a number of other endeavors.

“It’s a priority for us. We feel a responsibility as an NBA team, as a WNBA team, to use our platform in a non-partisan way,” Casson said. “When we’re talking about registration and voting, we’re absolutely talking about the power of what that singular vote means. We really believe, at its core, that’s kind of where change begins. Yeah, bandwidth, resources, etc., those are all decisions that organizations have to make. For us, this is something that is, in a lot of ways, at the core of what we are. We use our platform, we use our voices, to try to initiate and support local communities. We feel a responsibility to that.”