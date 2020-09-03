BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team will host 10 sessions of the Beaver Skills Academy this fall, the program announced Thursday.

The skills camp, which is for boys and girls in grades 3-8, are limited to the first 25 registrants per session. It will run from 7:30-8:30 p.m. between Sept. 14 and Oct. 14 at the BSU Gymnasium, with Session I camps on Mondays and Session II camps on Wednesdays.

The cost for each session is $70, while the cost for both is $120.

The BSU coaching staff and current players will be on hand for the camp, as well.

In following coronavirus safety guidelines, each participant must bring their own water bottle, a mask, hand sanitizer and a basketball. No parents are allowed in the gym except for drop-off and pick-up, and they must enter and exit through marked doorways. All skill work will be in small groups.

For more information or to register, visit info.abcsportscamps.com/bsubasketball.