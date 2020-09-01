Napheesa Collier finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, Damiris Dantas added 17 points and nine rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx overcame a double-digit deficit in the first half to beat the Los Angeles Sparks, 96-78, Monday in Bradenton, Fla.

Minnesota (11-5) flipped an 11-point first-half deficit into its own double-digit lead by the third quarter, and extended it to as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles (12-4), which came into Monday's competition tied atop the WNBA in the loss column with Seattle and Las Vegas, pulled ahead early on the 3-point shooting of Chelsea Gray.

Gray made her first three 3-point attempts over the first and second quarters and finished the night shooting 4-of-7 from long range. She scored a team-high 18 points.

After falling behind, the Lynx erupted to finish the first half on a 27-7 run, capped on Rachel Banham's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Banham and Dantas fueled the run with eight and 10 points, respectively, over the final 6:28 of the second quarter. Banham shot 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point line en route to 18 points off the bench.

Despite Banham's production, the Los Angeles bench outscored Minnesota's, 40-28. The outpouring from the Sparks reserves was in part out of necessity.

Nneka Ogwumike, one of Los Angeles' leading scorers on the season, missed Monday's game with a back injury. Tierra Ruffin-Pratt played just 5:39 in Ogwumike's place due to foul trouble.

Gray was the only member of the Los Angeles starting five to score in double-figures. Candace Parker grabbed nine rebounds, but managed just eight points on 2-of-5 shooting from the floor.

Riquna Williams led the Sparks' bench efforts with 12 points, and Te'a Cooper added 11 points.

While Los Angeles scrapped for the offense it could muster, Minnesota scored with efficiency over the final two-and-a-half quarters. Crystal Dangerfield, who finished with 21 points, also matched Collier's five assists on a night the Lynx scored 30 of their 37 made field goals on assists.

Bridget Carleton went scoreless for Minnesota, but set the tone with her 10 assists.