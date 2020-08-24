BEMIDJI -- As much of the college basketball landscape readies for a season it hopes will start on time, schools in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference already know they’re sidelined until New Years.

“It’s not across the board, all conferences doing what we’re doing,” said Bemidji State men’s basketball head coach Mike Boschee. “So it was a little bit surprising, but it seems like a lot of things that are happening right now have been surprising. … As it’s evolving, we’ll just keep on evolving and doing the best we can with what we’re given.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the NSIC Board of Directors decided on Aug. 13 to cancel the fall sports season and push back the earliest competition date for winter sports to Jan. 1, 2021. Because BSU’s only other winter programs are men’s and women’s hockey -- both Division I teams in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association -- Beaver basketball, so far, is the only winter sport to face the music.

Bemidji State women’s basketball head coach Chelsea DeVille wasn’t too surprised that the NSIC was quick to adjust the winter season.

“When you look at it,” DeVille said, “it would not be fair for us to start the season on Oct. 15… but tell fall sports -- even though they have weeks left of their season -- that they’re not important. That we can start and they had to be canceled. The equity piece is something that’s very clear, and this delay will hopefully hinder any disruption if we do get to start.”

Over the summer, the Northern Sun axed nonconference games from the schedule, dropping the regular season maximum to 22 games. That number will now likely lower again, though the league hasn’t implemented any specifics regarding basketball or other winter sports.

In a release, the NSIC answered the question “What might a competition schedule for winter sports look like in the spring?”

“There are many factors that will contribute to the development of competitive schedules, including the evolving conditions of the pandemic and the ongoing health and safety considerations,” the league said. “In collaboration with our membership, we will develop plans and models that would establish a quality, competitive experience of conference competition for the traditional winter sports (Basketball, Swimming & Diving, Indoor Track & Field, and Wrestling) to begin after December 31, 2020, which would meet the current NCAA championships selection and sport sponsorship requirements.”

‘We’re going to take it day by day’

Like its peers in the NSIC, BSU will now have an extended fall before the season tips off. While training camp may not be as satisfying as games, Boschee said the situation will help with the fine details.

“It may, in some ways, make us pause and slow everything down a little bit,” he said. “It’ll be a longer fall in the sense that we’ll be doing a lot of the same things over and over and over. That can be a good thing for some of our players because repetition and fundamentals are very important to have once the season begins.”

For competitive people, less competition is a hard sell. But DeVille noted that her players have taken the news in stride.

“We always stay in conversation with them through all of this,” she said. “They’re understanding, positive kids. From the start, we just told them that, as coaches, we’re going to take it day by day and find any positive. We’re going to expect the same from them.”

“I think there’s concern. I think there’s a little disappointment,” Boschee added of the adjustment. “But, all in all, I think (our players) are in good spirits. The unknown I think bothers them, just like it bothers me. They’re trying to plan for a moving target, and obviously that makes it very difficult.”

If and when the season opener does come, though, it will have been worth the wait.

“Any time something is taken away from you, it makes you more hungry for what you were missing,” DeVille said. “We reflected on what really matters to us and understand why we do things. We always find the many blessings in disguise, and this was another way that just realized how much we love the sport, love being around each other and love being in the gym.”