Monique Billings and Betnijah Laney each scored 16 points as the Atlanta Dream put together a sterling comeback for a 78-75 upset of the Minnesota Lynx, snapping a 10-game losing streak Sunday, Aug. 23, at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

The Dream trailed by as many as 14 points in the final minute of the first half. Atlanta pulled ahead by six points with less than four minutes to play.

Courtney Williams had 14 points and Blake Dietrick, who made three of the team's six 3-point baskets, added 13 points as the Dream (3-11) won in the first meeting of the season with Minnesota. Billings grabbed 13 rebounds and Laney provided 10 assists.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points and Lexie Brown added 17 to pace the Lynx (9-4), who were aiming to become the league's fourth team to reach the 10-win mark this season. Minnesota's three-game winning streak was snapped.

Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points, but her potential tying 3-point shot in the final second was off the mark.

When Elizabeth Williams bulled her way to a basket in the post, the Dream held a 77-73 edge with 41 seconds left. Atlanta had a turnover and a missed free throw in the last 22 seconds to leave an opening.

Laney posted seven points early in the third quarter to help the Dream stay within striking distance. Then Billings pumped in the next eight Atlanta points as the Dream cut the hole to 52-51.

Dangerfield had the next five points for Minnesota.

Atlanta, which used only eight players, pulled even at 57-57 at the end of the third quarter and then surged to a 61-57 lead.

Brown and Collier both had 13 points by halftime, when the Lynx led 41-30. At that juncture, Brown had three of the game's total six 3-point baskets, with two of them coming in a game-opening 14-3 spurt for the Lynx.

Minnesota finished 6-for-25 on 3-point attempts.

Atlanta won for the first time since July 31.