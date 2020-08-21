For the second time in franchise history, the Wolves landed the top pick in the NBA draft lottery, and will select first overall in the October draft. Minnesota finished the season with the league’s third-worst record, but reformed lottery protocols resulted in the Wolves possessing the same odds for the top pick (14.2 percent) as both Golden State and Cleveland.

The last time the Wolves picked No. 1, they selected Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015. That worked out pretty well for the Wolves.

This time is a little different. While many had Towns pegged as the top prospect in 2015, there is no consensus No. 1 overall player on draft boards with two months until draft day.

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman have all been mentioned as potential options to go No. 1 overall, but it depends on team need and fit. Wiseman is a center and Ball is a point guard — the same positions Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell occupy — but Rosas stated Wednesday that Minnesota could play Towns next to another center and Russell next to another point guard.

Whoever the Wolves select would be tasked with helping Towns and Russell elevate the Wolves to a playoff team in the near future. Minnesota could also trade the selection for a more-established player who is perhaps more ready to be a top-three option alongside the Wolves’ two building blocks starting next season.

T-Wolves targets?

Here is a look at a few potential options for the Timberwolves with the top pick in the NBA Draft:

LaMelo Ball, 6-foot-7 point guard, Illawarra: Ball is the pick here to be the best player in this draft class. He has great vision and can score and rebound, and his length and athleticism give him great potential on the defensive end. Does he fit alongside D’Angelo Russell? TBD.

James Wiseman, 7-foot-1 center, Memphis: His brief 3-game tenure at Memphis showed the type of dominant interior force Wiseman can be. Perhaps his rim-protecting ability could improve Minnesota’s defense, but Karl-Anthony Towns is most effective as a center, and the Wolves don’t need positional duplicity.

Anthony Edwards, 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Georgia: Edwards could be that type of scoring guard teams dream about grabbing at the top of drafts. He is a great athlete and can score from anywhere. It would be interesting, should the Wolves land Edwards, to see what that would mean for Malik Beasley’s long-term future in Minnesota.