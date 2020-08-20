Crystal Dangerfield scored 21 points and dished out six assists Wednesday night as the Minnesota Lynx rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 91-84 in Bradenton, Fla.

In improving its record to 8-3, Minnesota also got 18 points from Napheesa Collier. Damaris Dantas and reserve Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each added 10 for the Lynx, who outscored Dallas 30-19 in the fourth quarter.

Allisha Gray canned 5 of 7 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 22 points for the Wings (4-8). Arike Ogunbowale contributed 20 but made just 6 of 23 shots from the field. Marina Mabrey hit for 16 points, and Kayla Thornton added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Dangerfield's free throws with 4:32 remaining gave Minnesota the lead for good at 78-76. It started an 11-1 run that Herbert Harrigan capped with a layup at the 1:41 mark.

Granted three days off by the schedule, a rare thing in the WNBA bubble, where teams are normally playing every other day, Minnesota hit its first five shots and led 14-10 before the game was 3 1/2 minutes old.

However, Dallas owned the first quarter's remainder. Collier's jump hook at the 3:54 mark was the Lynx's last points of the period. A 14-2 run, capped by Ogunbowale's three-point play, gave the Wings a 24-16 advantage.

Minnesota opened the second quarter with a 15-2 burst, taking a 29-26 edge when Bridget Carleton sank two free throws with 6:41 left. The teams went back and forth for the half's remainder until Dallas got a 3-pointer from Gray and two foul shots from Ogunbowale to take a 43-39 lead to intermission.

The Wings owned the first 5:40 of the third quarter, and they led by 15 when Ogunbowale drove for a layup that made it 61-46. But the Lynx worked their way back into contention, using a 15-4 spurt that Herbert Harrigan finished with a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to 65-61 going to the fourth period.