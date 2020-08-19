Thursday’s NBA Draft lottery will determine where the Minnesota Timberwolves will select in the upcoming draft, with its first pick ranging anywhere from No. 1 to No. 7.

It sounds like a massive difference, but is that really the case this season?

The lottery tends to produce angst for Timberwolves fans. The franchise has never moved up in the lottery. The only time Minnesota nabbed the No. 1 pick — which it used to select Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015 — the team had the best odds.

It is tied for the best odds for the top pick this season. The reformed lottery protocols left the three teams with the worst records — this year, that is Golden State, Cleveland and Minnesota — with the same odds for the top pick: 14 percent. The Wolves have a 52 percent chance of landing a top-4 pick.

That leaves a 48 percent chance that Minnesota selects in the 5-7 range. Should that possibility come to fruition, Wolves fans will likely moan and groan about their team’s misfortune. It’s a time-honored lottery night tradition here.

But the reality is there is no slam-dunk pick in this draft. The team with the top pick won’t be landing a sure-fire franchise-changer like Zion Williamson was a year ago. There is talent at the top, but guards LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards aren’t locks to be all-stars.

If Minnesota’s draft position cratered to No. 7, it could end up with Obi Toppin out of Dayton, who appears to be ready to contribute right now, albeit not at an all-star level.

Ball is the pick here to be the best player in this year’s draft, but he’s a point guard who’s meant to have the ball in his hands. That’s D’Angelo Russell’s role in Minnesota. Having two pick-and-roll initiators on the floor together is the dream for an NBA offense, particularly playing alongside a big man as skilled as Towns. But Russell and Ball would need to show the versatility to play both on and off the ball to effectively play next to one another.

Given the franchise’s current roster set-up, a good move might be a trade involving Minnesota’s top pick, its early second-round pick (No. 33 overall) and/or Brooklyn’s No. 17 pick the Wolves acquired via trade, for an already established player who can immediately help Russell and Towns win. Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas has been intentional about building a roster that lines up with Towns’ career timeline. Bringing in a 19- or 20-year-old doesn’t fit well into that game plan.

It may not be realistic for a package involving those picks and any combination of players currently on the roster not named Towns or Russell to land a Devin Booker or Ben Simmons-caliber player, but the higher the pick Minnesota lands Thursday, the better trade chip it will have. If a franchise like Philadelphia or Phoenix falls in love with a Ball or Edwards, a trade that benefits Minnesota becomes far more likely.

In a year in which top-end prospects appear to be lacking, that could be the Wolves’ best bet.