Finally, the Lynx have some time off. Between Saturday’s 30-point win over New York and Wednesday’s tilt with Dallas, Minnesota has a stretch of three consecutive days off for the first time all season.

And the Lynx won’t be spending it practicing. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve walked into the locker room after Saturday’s victory and informed her team they were “not doing anything for two days.” The team will reconvene on the court as a group for practice Tuesday.

“Could we use practice time in terms of life without Syl and what else we want to get done?” Reeve asked. “I think the more valuable piece would be to give them some time away physically. Spend time with the trainer, if need be. Really, taking (Sunday) and doing nothing to do with playing basketball or any of that. Just really shutting down and taking that extra day for treatment, etc. I know we’ll have some that will want to come in and shoot, which is fine. We’ve got court availability, but we’re not going to get back together as a team until Tuesday. We think that’s crucial.”

The team needs the rest. In a traditional season, the Lynx play 34 regular season games over the course of four months. Now, 22 games are getting squeezed into a month and a half. That condensed schedule leads to brutal stretches such as the one Minnesota just endured, where it played six games in 11 days.

Reeve previously noted such a schedule is “unsustainable,” and she has been proven correct. The hardest worker on the Lynx’s staff in Bradenton, Fla., may be head athletic trainer Chuck Barta. On Saturday night alone the Lynx were without Rachel Banham (hamstring) and Sylvia Fowles (calf). Odyssey Sims is working her way back into form after joining the team in the bubble, and Shenise Johnson played sparingly in her first game back since suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth game of the season.

Lexie Brown missed time earlier this season while in concussion protocol, and Reeve said rookie guard Crystal Dangerfield may be one of the most banged-up players on the roster. Dangerfield said the time off will allow her to do extra things to take care of her body.

“We definitely need it. Everyone needs it,” Napheesa Collier said of the time off. “This schedule is hard playing every other day. So I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to get some rest, bond as a team and, as coach said, let our hair down and just relax a little bit.”

Wednesday’s contest opens a stretch of three games in five days for Minnesota, before it will get another two days off. Perhaps healthier days are on the horizon.

“Hopefully we can get through this next stretch, get our players back, the ones that are hurting,” Reeve said. “Hopefully they’re getting themselves into a better space as we’re getting ready to start the second half of the season.”