Despite playing without 2017 WNBA MVP Sylvia Fowles, the Minnesota Lynx cruised to a dominant 94-64 over the New York Liberty in Bradenton, Fla., on Saturday.

Fowles -- who is averaging 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in the WNBA's "Wubble" -- left Thursday's loss to the Las Vegas Aces with a right calf strain and will be out indefinitely. 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier stepped up in place of her frontcourt mate, dropping 26 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out five assists for Minnesota (7-3).

Rookie Crystal Dangerfield, who played with Collins at Connecticut, also had a standout day with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and a game-high plus/minus of +28.

For New York (1-9), the 30-point loss was four points worse than the Liberty's 92-66 loss on Aug. 5.

The Liberty only led for two different stretches in the first quarter, and both times for less than 30 seconds. After New York took a 16-14 lead with 2:31 left in the quarter, the Lynx went on an 11-4 run to end the period.

Both teams struggled shooting in the second quarter. New York went 4 of 21 from the field while Minnesota shot 7 of 19 but still ended the half up 42-33.

The Lynx pulled away in the third quarter, doubling their lead in the first few minutes thanks to hitting the first five baskets of the quarter. New York tried coming back, but another 9-0 run sparked Minnesota as the Lynx ended the quarter up 68-49. The Lynx kept their foot on the gas in the fourth.

Jazmine Jones was the lone Liberty player in double figures, scoring 13 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Minnesota's Lexie Brown finished with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals.

In addition to playing without Fowles, the Lynx were also without bench guard Rachel Banham, who missed the contest with a hamstring injury.