It was like a flip switched Thursday night, Aug. 13. Sylvia Fowles went down with a calf injury, and Napheesa Collier took over.

The second-year standout put up 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting to go with 14 rebounds in the Lynx’s 87-77 loss to Las Vegas. That’s an impressive stat line any night, but even more so when you consider the match-up. The Aces are long and big, and Collier spent half her evening chasing around Aces all-star wing Angel McCoughtry.

“I thought it was a really good game for her in terms of how difficult it was, and she’s showing who Napheesa Collier is in trying to be our team’s best player,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “When we don’t have someone like Sylvia Fowles on the floor, now she is it. To play so well and to rebound the ball so well was exactly what we needed, and she didn’t turn the ball over in the second half.”

It was the type of performance the Lynx came to expect last season, when Collier earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, and the type Minnesota will need more of with Fowles sidelined “indefinitely” after suffering a right calf strain Thursday. Not to say Collier hasn’t played well this season, but the forward has struggled to adapt on the offensive end to being a focal point of opposing game plans. In three of her previous four games leading up to the Las Vegas contest, Collier was held to 10 points or fewer, including a 2-for-12 shooting performance against Washington on Tuesday. She is averaging four turnovers a game this season to pace the team.

“She’s absolutely pressing,” Reeve said.

That happens when things don’t come as easily as you’re accustomed. That’s often the case for second-year players in the WNBA in Reeve’s experience as opponents learn a player’s game and strategize accordingly.

Collier abused teams last season with her cutting ability, generating easy buckets for herself. But Minnesota doesn’t have the same personnel this season. There is no Jess Shepard on the high post to find a slashing Collier for layups. There are fewer high-level passers in this year’s rotation. It reminds Reeve of when Maya Moore no longer had Janel McCarville or Taj McWilliams-Franklin feeding her from the high post for easy buckets.

“All of a sudden, now you’ve got to work much, much harder to score,” Reeve said.

And those cutting lanes aren’t there anymore, anyway. Teams are sagging way off Collier, daring her to shoot from the outside, which is far from her first instinct.

“They’re taking away things that I like to do a lot more, so I have to work on expanding my game and being able to go away from things that are my No. 1 option on offense,” Collier said. “I need to shoot more on the perimeter. … I have to be able to knock down shots to get them to commit a little bit more, and then later in the game I’ll be able to get back to (driving).”

Collier acknowledges as much, but has yet to put it into practice. Even Thursday, eight of her 12 shot attempts — and seven of her eight makes — were from in close.

“In Phee’s case, she’s limiting in the way that she’s willing to try to score, which is only to go to the basket,” Reeve said. “Everybody knows her schtick at this point.”

Which has made getting to the bucket far more difficult. As a rookie, Collier took 3.8 shots a game in the restricted area. That number is down to 2.4 this season. The 23-year-old is often stopped short of the bucket, which is why a whopping 5.1 of her shot attempts are from the paint, outside of the restricted area, where her shooting percent dips to 48 percent from 77 in the restricted area. The best way to loosen an opposing defense’s interior stronghold is to stretch it out by hitting a few jumpers.

“I think (it is) just making that recognition,” Reeve said, “and yeah, stop pressing.”

Perhaps Thursday was a sign things are moving in the right direction.

“I think I just felt more loose, more aggressive,” Collier said. “We were trailing for a lot of the game, so I guess I just kind of got out of my head and tried to do what needed to be done in order to cut their lead down.”

Is the slump busted? The Lynx better hope so. Because as long as Fowles is out with her calf injury, Collier will be relied upon to shoulder the load.

“Hopefully, maybe this is a game that she really gets going,” Reeve said Thursday. “Because we’re going to need it.”