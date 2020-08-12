A 16-0 run at the end of the second quarter propelled the Minnesota Lynx to a 68-48 victory over the struggling Washington Mystics in Bradenton, Fla.

After Emma Meesseman nailed two free throws to bring Washington within five points, Minnesota hit seven shots over a 3:30 span, including a buzzer-beating triple from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to give the Lynx (6-2) a 48-27 halftime lead.

Harrigan -- who only played the final 4 minutes of the second quarter in the first half -- and Crystal Dangerfield each scored seven points during that span.

The defending champion Mystics (3-5), who won their first three games of the season, have now lost their last five games -- Washington's longest losing streak since 2016. The team's 48 points was also the lowest scored by a WNBA team this season by 18 points.

Both teams were poor from the floor. The Mystics shot 29.5 percent, while the Lynx weren't much better at 38.8 percent.

The first few minutes of the game were back-and-forth, but Minnesota soon pulled away. The Lynx had a 13-0 run over a 3-plus minute stretch to gain an early advantage. Play evened out in the second quarter before Minnesota went on its 16-0 run.

While the Lynx came out of the locker room at the half up 21 points, they slumped in the third quarter as the Mystics got back in the game. Minnesota shot a dismal 2 for 21 in the quarter for only four points, while Washington scored 17 points to be down only 52-44 heading into the final period.

But the Lynx regained momentum in the fourth quarter, scoring the first 10 points and holding the Mystics to only four points in the quarter.

Aerial Powers, Washington's leading scorer, missed her second straight game due to a right hamstring injury.

Sylvia Fowles, who missed Minnesota's last game, had a game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds.