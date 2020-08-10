The Minnesota Lynx made an uncelebrated move in the latter weeks of the 2019 season, signing then-rookie wing Bridget Carleton, a first-year player out of Iowa State selected late in the second round of the WNBA Draft by Connecticut.

After playing just four games with the Sun, Carelton was cut.

“The signing of Bridget Carleton last year was something where we said, ‘You know what? We liked this player in the draft,’ ” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. “And we had an opportunity.”

So why not throw the dart? That’s the position Minnesota was in last season while trying to both contend and acquire young talent. Reeve knew Connecticut thought highly of Carleton, and only had to let the 6-foot-1 wing go after an injury forced the Sun to jumble their roster.

So, Minnesota nabbed Carleton, first on a seven-day deal, then to a contract for the remainder of the season. It had the makings of a tryout for a fringe WNBA player. The Canadian played in four games, never for more than four minutes. Not exactly a breakout performance.

Still, Minnesota brought Carleton back this season.

“I know that we thought Bridget Carleton was a good basketball player,” Reeve said. “We also talked about Bridget in the offseason and what we thought she needed to do to be really good in the WNBA.”

And she did it. Carleton arrived in the Twin Cities market this spring in “great, great shape,” Reeve said. Then she had a great training camp. So, when she scored 25 points in her first career start in Minnesota’s win over New York on Aug. 5, Reeve and others weren’t exactly surprised.

Carleton continues to impress with each opportunity she is given. The now second-year wing scored 15 points to go with four rebounds and three steals in Minnesota’s loss to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Carleton has played 23-plus minutes in each of the Lynx’s past four contests. In that time, she is shooting 73 percent from the floor and 78 percent from deep while also contributing on the glass.

She has always prided herself on being solid and consistent, “doing the right things and making the right reads, and it has been on full display. When her moment finally came, she captured it.

“Coming into this season, I knew there were going to be opportunities,” Carleton said. “I knew I was going to get a chance to do what I can. So, coming into the season, I was ready for that, to take advantage of any opportunity I have.”

Entering the season, the backcourt looked to be the Lynx’s primary weakness. That was before Lexie Brown and Shenise Johnson missed games. But Carleton filled the gaps, and Reeve now has another more-than-reliable option at her disposal. The coach has touted Carleton’s unselfishness, as well as the impact she’s had on Minnesota’s locker room.

So, even when Odyssey Sims makes her expected season debut later this week, and when Johnson eventually returns from injury, it’s tough to think Carleton won’t continue to get ample run.

She’s earned as much.

“No matter how many minutes I play, I’m going to come out and give it my all,” she said. “I’m going to get stops on defense and be ready to be aggressive on offense. The environment I’m in, and the people I’m around, give me confidence. I’m just as excited to get that opportunity as I ever have been.”