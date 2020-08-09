BRADENTON, Fla. — Two-time league MVP Candace Parker had 11 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and a game-high nine assists, leading the Los Angeles Sparks to a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, Aug. 9, in Bradenton.

Parker, who played just 28 minutes and sat out most of the fourth quarter with her team way ahead, finished just one assist short of her second career triple-double.

Rookie guard Crystal Dangerfield — a second-round pick out of Connecticut — led Minnesota (5-2) with a career-high 29 points. Damiris Dantas had 15 points and seven rebounds and Bridget Carleton added 15 points for the Lynx, who had their four-game win streak snapped.

The Sparks (4-3) won in large part due to their reserves, who outscored the Lynx bench by a whopping 53-5 margin.

Riquna Williams led L.A.'s bench brigade, scoring a season-high and team-high 21 points. Seimone Augustus, playing against her former team, added 13 points. Augustus played for the Lynx from 2006 to 2019.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, a six-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time WNBA champion, sat out the game due to a sore right calf.

Los Angeles led for the entire first half, going up by as many as 13 points. The Sparks led 24-20 at the end of the first quarter and 48-38 at halftime.

But Minnesota rallied in the third quarter, going on top 56-55 on a pair of Napheesa Collier free throws with 4:22 left in the period.

The Sparks, however, held off that charge and led 66-61 after three quarters. Los Angeles then cruised to victory in the fourth.

For the game, the Sparks shot a blistering 65.5 percent from the floor, including 59.1 percent on 3-pointers (13-for-22). The Sparks were also plus-10 on rebounds and had 12 more assists.

Minnesota shot 40.6 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from deep (10-for-30). The Lynx did get to the foul line more, however, making 19-of-22. Los Angeles was 8-of-12 at the charity stripe.