Breanna Stewart recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Seattle Storm defeated Minnesota 90-66 on Tuesday night at Bradenton, Fla., putting a damper on a milestone night for Lynx center Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles, who scored 15 points, collected 11 rebounds to establish a new WNBA record with 3,361. She broke the mark set of 3,356 set by Rebekkah Brunson, who is currently an assistant coach with the Lynx.

However, Seattle stole the show as veteran Sue Bird scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the Storm (2-0).

Damiris Dantas notched 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lynx (1-1). Napheesa Collier added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Minnesota, which shot just 33.9 percent from the field and was 5 of 18 from behind the arc.

The Storm shot 53 percent from the field and made 11 of 25 from 3-point range.

Seattle led by three in the middle of the third quarter before rolling off 12 straight points to take a 60-45 lead.

Stewart drained two 3-pointers during the burst and Jewell Loyd ended it with a trey with 3:27 left in the period.

After Dantas scored on a jumper with 3:09 left to halt Minnesota's three-minute scoring drought, Bird knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:14 remaining to make it a 16-point margin.

The Storm led 69-52 entering the fourth quarter, and the Lynx were unable to make a comeback attempt. Bird's fourth 3-pointer of the contest made it 76-57 with 5:42 left, and Seattle led by as many as 26 while closing it out.

Fowles set the rebound mark with 2.5 seconds left in the first half when she grabbed her seventh of the game.

Stewart put up a 3-point shot with 3.9 seconds to go, and the ball caromed off the rim and was collected by Fowles in the lane.

Brunson, who was a Minnesota teammate of Fowles from 2015-18, presented Fowles with a commemorative ball during a halftime ceremony.

Despite the milestone, the Lynx trailed 41-35 at halftime, shooting just 32.3 percent from the field. Seattle shot 51.5 percent in the stanza.