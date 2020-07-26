Center Sylvia Fowles had 17 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and two assists, leading the Minnesota Lynx to a 77-69 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon, july 26, at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Minnesota rallied from an 11-point deficit in the WNBA season opener for both teams.

Fowles, a six-time All-Star and the only player still on Minnesota's roster from their 2015 and 2017 championship teams, made 7 of 11 field goals.

Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, the league's reigning Rookie of the Year, overcame severe foul trouble to produce 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Collier picked up three fouls in a scoreless first half and was hit with her fourth personal early in the third quarter before helping her team rally in the final period. She finally fouled out with 1:11 left.

Two-time All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

DeWanna Bonner, a three-time All-Star who was acquired in February in exchange for three first-round picks, added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Sun. She was 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

Connecticut dominated the first half, holding Minnesota to 32.1-percent shooting from the floor, including 0 for 8 on 3-pointers. The Sun led 37-28 at the break, and their lead could've been larger had it not been for poor foul shooting (9 of 18).

Minnesota cut its deficit to 57-50 after three quarters, and the Lynx, who had led just once -- at 2-0, an advantage that lasted for just 14 seconds -- finally went back on top 60-59 with 6:21 left in the fourth on Fowles' layup.

The Lynx took off from there, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor for the game. Connecticut shot 34.8 percent.

Both teams were without star players: Jonquel Jones for Connecticut and Odyssey Sims for Minnesota.

Rookie forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Minnesota's first-round pick, was not used.