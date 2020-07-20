BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball program will host six sessions of its summer Beaver Skills Academy in July and August for boys and girls between 3rd and 8th grade.

The sessions will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 27 to August 12 at the BSU Gymnasium, and they are limited to the first 26 registrants. Coaches Mike Boschee, Michael Iseman and Tim Wagner, as well as current players, will teach a variety of basketball skills.

The price for all six sessions is $85, while five sessions costs $75. All participants will receive a t-shirt and a Beavers basketball.

According to a news release, Bemidji State will be following coronavirus safety guidelines throughout the camp. Each participant must bring their own water bottle, hand sanitizer and basketball. No parents are allowed in the gym except for drop-off and pick-up and must use marked doorways. All skill work will be in small groups.

The school is also requiring everyone to self-evaluate COVID-19 symptoms prior to participation. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose/congestion, fatigue, fever and loss of taste or smell. BSU staff will also complete a symptom check on participants before they can enter the gym.

For more information or to register, visit events.abcsportscamps.com/eventregistration/product/bsu-skills-camp.